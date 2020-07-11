Saturday, July 11
Waverly Area Veterans Post free-will donation breakfast, 7:30-10 a.m., 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
Wednesday, July 15
Smart Art, a Fayette County Extension make-and-take craft camp, registration is due July 15 at https://forms.gle/zhQJ5v1foYSCAERA7. With questions or if unable to access, call the Extension Office, 563-425-3331.
Managers can sign up softball teams at the Williams Wellness Center, attached to Oelwein High School. Bring men’s team rosters at 6 p.m. and coed rosters at 6:45 p.m., and a team rep. Cost is $200 a team.
Friday, July 17
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Odd Rods and Community Car Cruise, 6 p.m. in Oelwein. Join in along the route, which will be through downtown Oelwein from the V.F.W. at the north end of main street, to Sacred Heart Church.
Senior Citizens meal, meeting and cards, 11:30 a.m. at Inspired in Readlyn, third Wednesday of month. New members welcome.
The Main Street Showdown, Dunkerton. Registration 3-6 p.m., cost $15. Burnout contest, 7 p.m. Awards, 8:30 p.m. 50/50 drawing, food, beer, fireworks, live music. Contact Brian at 319-239-4629.
Saturday, July 18
Oelwein Unity for Black Lives event rescheduled to this date, 7-8 p.m., Oelwein City Park at center circle near Air Force Memorial airplane.
Dunkerton Days memorial park-to-park run/walk run, from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Charma Park, 108 N. Canfield St., north side of town. Awards after. Water provided halfway, bring own refreshments.
The Dunkerton Days no-contact wave parade, “Country Roads, Take Me Home.” Line up at 9:15 a.m. at the corner of Carroll Blvd. and Sal Ave. Judging, 9:30 a.m. Parade, 10 a.m.
Rust and Dust flea market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dunkerton, at northwest corner of Washington and West Main streets. Over 60 vendors selling clothing, home decor, goods and food, spaced 6 feet apart with hand sanitizer. Mask use encouraged.
Sunday, July 19
Sumner Lions Club 38th Annual Car Show, public voting, noon to 1:30 p.m., awards, 3 p.m. Vehicle registration for display, 9 a.m. to noon and costs $15. Site is the Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, 802 W. Sixth St in Sumner, so no smoking. To attend is free. Concessions from SFHS summer ball parents. Contact Dwight Wedemeier at 319-240-9000.
Friday, July 24
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Covid Care Cruise, 5-7 p.m., Birdnow Motor Trade, 1440 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Cars, bikes welcome.
Wednesday, July 29
The Great Outdoors, a Fayette County Extension make-and-take craft camp, registration is due July 29 at https://forms.gle/bpWuPC1QPdpF6cY98. With questions or if unable to access, call the Extension Office, 563-425-3331.
Friday, July 31
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Lamont Day, parade at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. bean bag tournament $20 per team, bake sale, mobile food truck and live music. Prize drawing and silent auction.
