Saturday, Aug. 1
Lamont Day, parade at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. bean bag tournament $20 per team, bake sale, mobile food truck and live music. Prize drawing and silent auction.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Hazleton school reunion - cancelled due to Covid.
Stanley Fire and EMS drive-through ice cream social, 4:30-7 p.m. at the fire station. Sandwiches, chips, homemade ice cream for carry-out only.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
LifeServe Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Elgin Legion Hall
Thursday, Aug. 6
LifeServe Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza
Friday, Aug. 7
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oelwein National Guard Center
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Buhman family reunion at Center Point - cancelled due to Covid.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Fayette County Conservation Board meets 7 p.m. at the Wildwood Nature Center.
Friday, Aug. 14
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
