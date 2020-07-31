Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Lamont Day, parade at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. bean bag tournament $20 per team, bake sale, mobile food truck and live music. Prize drawing and silent auction.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Hazleton school reunion - cancelled due to Covid.

Stanley Fire and EMS drive-through ice cream social, 4:30-7 p.m. at the fire station. Sandwiches, chips, homemade ice cream for carry-out only.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

LifeServe Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Elgin Legion Hall

Thursday, Aug. 6

LifeServe Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza

Friday, Aug. 7

Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oelwein National Guard Center

Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Buhman family reunion at Center Point - cancelled due to Covid.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Fayette County Conservation Board meets 7 p.m. at the Wildwood Nature Center.

Friday, Aug. 14

Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21

Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

