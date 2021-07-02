Sunday, July 4
Aurora 4th of July Celebration. Live music by Mike Johnson and Tim Moorehouse, from 6-9 p.m. Parade, 1 p.m. Line up at Methodist Church. Flag raising, tractor pull, 11 a.m. See facebook.com/AuroraComClub.
Monday, July 5
Hawkeye community blood drive, 2:30-6 p.m. at Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Thursday, July 8
Oelwein Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles. Featuring Flatland Ridge music.
Friday, July 9
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, July 10
Stanley Union Church VBS, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., ages 4-12, “Mystery Island,” stories, songs, games, crafts, lunch, lots of fun. Message Stanley Union Church Facebook page or text 319-284-1099. One day VBS only.
Monday, July 12
Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL visit to Fayette County Freedom Rock in Fayette; carpool from Zion Lutheran Church 11 a.m., view the rock 11:30, noon lunch Shrubb’s St. Eatery, followed by Sharon Orr presenting “The Freedom Rock Story.”
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Wednesday, July 14
Bruce Bearinger Band, 6-8 p.m., Riverside Park Gazebo, Fairbank (across from IC Church). Food truck onsite. Bring own chairs, coolers. Music in the Park series, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.
Thursday, July 15
Lifeserve blood drive, Oelwein Community Plaza, noon to 5 p.m., 25 West Charles. Schedule appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring lawn chair(s).
Friday, July 16
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic vehicles, music, good times, no charge
Monday, July 19
American Red Cross Blood Drive, at Presbyterian Church, Oelwein
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 23
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Water Rocks, water quality and conservation education, 1-5 p.m., at Fayette County Fairgrounds, 504 S. Vine St., West Union. Contact Elizabeth Ripley, 515-294-5429, ejuchems@iastate.edu, waterrocks.org.
Saturday, July 24
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Sunday, July 25
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Monday, July 26
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 30
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, Aug. 2
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Lamont Day. Live music, 8 p.m., Main Street. Bounce house and laser tag at City Park and bean bag tournament on Main Street, all 12-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Mitchell Boevers and Jason Kayser, 6-8 p.m., Riverside Park, Fairbank (across from IC Church). Wapsie Valley alumni will be invited to play and sing along. Food truck onsite. Bring own chairs, coolers. Music in the Park series, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring lawn chair(s).
Saturday, Aug. 21
Art in the Park, Founders’ Park, Elkader. Follow on Facebook, @ArtintheParkElkader.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Art in the Park, Founders’ Park, Elkader. Follow on Facebook, @ArtintheParkElkader.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring lawn chair(s).
