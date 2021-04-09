Monday, April 12
Oelwein hydrant flushing, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Do not wash clothes both days of flushing due to rust being stirred up in water. NW: from 13th Ave. to viaduct and south of 2nd St. from 4th Ave. to North Frederick. NE: South of 3rd St. from North Frederick to 3rd Ave. and west of 3rd St. to Charles. This does not include residents along 3rd St. but does include residents along 3rd Ave.SE: West of 3rd Ave. from Charles to 281. This does include residents along 3rd Ave.SW: All areas. Check hot and cold water before washing clothes after flush is complete.
Fairbank City Council, 6 p.m.
Oelwein City Council, 6 p.m. Community Plaza, masks and social distancing.
Wapsie Valley School Board, 6:30 p.m., often occurs in High School Media Center.
Starmont School Board, 6:30 p.m., often occurs in School Media Center.
Tuesday, April 13
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
State FFA Convention, April 18-20.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-6 p.m., Church of Christ United, 534 W Madison, Winthrop.
Oelwein Library Board of Trustees meeting, 5 p.m., at the library.
Wednesday. April 14
Wednesday. April 14

Oelwein hydrant flushing, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Do not wash clothes both days of flushing due to rust being stirred up in water. NW: North of 2nd St. from Great Western to North Frederick. This does not include residents along 2nd St.NE: North of 3rd St. from North Frederick to Outer Road and east of 3rd Ave from Charles to 9th St. This does include residents along 3rd St. but does not include residents along 3rd Ave.SE: East of 3rd Ave. from Charles to 7th St. This does not include residents along 3rd Ave.Check hot and cold water before washing clothes after flush is complete.
Oelwein NICC RAMS Center “Learning to use your Cricut Machine” class, 6-8 p.m., $15. Instructor Elaine McGraw, register at nicc.edu/rams. Bring your Cricut if you have one.
Thursday, April 15
Oelwein Area Historical Society’s Drive-thru Soup & Pie Supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m., ham/bean or chicken noodle soup, cornbread, and cherry or pumpkin pie. $8
Friday, April 16
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
P.E.O. meeting, 2 p.m., at Oelwein Chamber office
Wapsie Valley High School Graduation, 1 p.m., Junior-Senior High School.
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., High School Gym.
Saturday, April 17
OCAD Recipe Collection: Treats, Streets & Avenues 2021 Spring Edition, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Begin recipe collection at OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick, traverse downtown businesses to sample and collect, building your own collection.
Monday, April 19
P.E.O., Chapter CL, will meet at the OCAD offices at 2 p.m. (Please note time change.) Deb Howard will talk about community activities and economic development issues during the time of Covid.
Wapsie Valley School Board, 6:30 p.m., High School Media Center.
Oelwein School Board, 7 p.m., usually in Administration Office.
Tuesday, April 20
Wednesday, April 21
Oelwein NICC Rams Center ‘Basic Calligraphy: The ancient art of beautiful writing’ class, 6-8 p.m., $15. Instructor Jeanne Stannard, register at nicc.edu/rams. Supply list will be provided upon registration.
Spring cleaning at Grandview Cemetery, Fayette, is today. Winter grave decorations not picked up prior to today will be removed. New decorations can be placed over Memorial Day weekend.
Friday, April 23
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, April 24
Oelwein High School Prom, “A Night in the Amazon,” Grand March at Williams Center, 7-8:30 p.m., Dance, OHS Gym, 8:30-11:30 p.., Post Prom at OHS/Wellness Center, 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Monday, April 26
Oelwein FFA Chapter meeting, 3 p.m., High School Cafeteria.
Tuesday, April 27
Friday, April 30
4-H adventure trip registration due, www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette/4h. Trip is June 10, with registration fee of $30.
Saturday, May 1
Fontana Herb Society annual plant sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Fontana Nature Center, south of Hazleton, variety of locally grown plants reasonably priced, plus gardening advice from experts.
Wapsie Valley Prom Grand March, 6 p.m. Dance 8-11 p.m at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank. Post prom, 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. at high school.
Tuesday, May 4
Wednesday, May 5
Oelwein Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., High School Library.
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., Junior-Senior High Auditorium.
Saturday, May 8
Oelwein High School Vocal Pops Concert, 7 p.m. at Williams Center for the Arts.
Monday, May 10
Wapsie Valley Elementary concert night, 5 p.m., High School.
Starmont School Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., often in School Media Center.
Tuesday, May 11
West Central Fine Arts Awards/Senior Awards and Scholarships, 6:30 p.m., Klinge Gym.
Starmont Awards Night, 7 p.m., Starmont High School Spectator Gym.
Wednesday, May 12
Oelwein Senior Awards Night, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts. (Also seniors’ last day.)
Thursday, May 13
Oelwein Middle School Play, 7 p.m., Middle School Auditorium.
Friday, May 14
West Central Graduation, 7 p.m., Klinge Gym
Saturday, May 15
Post-Mother’s Day Wildflower Hike, along the Wapsipinicon River near Rowley, 9-10 a.m. Pre-registration required at www.buchanancountyparks.com, click on public events. Free.
Sunday, May 16
Wapsie Valley High School Graduation, 1 p.m., High School.
Starmont Commencement, 1 p.m., Starmont High School Spectator Gym.
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., High School Gym.
Monday, May 17
Wapsie Valley School Board, 6:30 p.m., High School Media Center.
Oelwein School Board, 7 p.m., usually in Administration Office.
Tuesday, May 18
Friday, May 21
Last Day of School, Oelwein and Wapsie Valley calendars.
Tuesday, May 25
