Friday, Oct. 25

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Halloween Trivia, 6 p.m. social and 7 p.m. trivia, Oelwein Community Plaza, costume contest, registration deadline Oct. 21, call 319-283-1105 to register.

Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.

Wings Park Library Book Fair, through Oct. 30, shopping hours, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., special activities, open until 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Westgate Fire and Rescue, serving breakfast at the fire station, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., free will donation, pancakes, French toast, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, rolls, juice, coffee.

Arlington Place open house, 4-5 p.m., light refreshments, tours and chance to spin prize wheel.

Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.

Fall Craft and Vendor Sow, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aurora Comet Center. Kids Costume Judging at 11 a.m.

Fairbank I.C. Parish fall dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., turkey and dressing, roast beef dinner with all the trimmings, $10 adults, $5 ages 5-12, all carryouts $10, in-town only delivery, 319-231-0725.

Monday, Oct. 28

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Sheila Bryan. Deb Howard will be the speaker.

Wings Park Library Book Fair, through Oct. 30, shopping hours, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., special activities, open until 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Greenwood Cemetery Association meeting, 6 p.m. Bents Smokehouse, Westgate.

Oelwein Area Historical Society 6 p.m. at Museum, potluck finger-foods, short business meeting, program 7 p.m. Second in Series — Shadows Of the Past: “OCCO” with Jerry Buhr, public invited.

Wings Park Library Book Fair, through Oct. 30, shopping hours, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., special activities, open until 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day, at Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., tenderloin chops.

Wings Park Library Book Fair, through Oct. 30, shopping hours, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., special activities, open until 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Arlington Place Trick and Treating, 5-6 p.m., safe and indoor trick-or-treating for kids.

Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.

Lions Club HOOT for Halloween, 6-8 p.m. Coliseum, for Oelwein kids pre-K — 5th grade, free admission.

Halloween Movie Night, 7-9 p.m., Aurora Comet Center. Free to watch. Bring blankets/lawn chairs.

Friday, Nov. 1

Church Women United World Community Day, 9:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Oelwein.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Chili Supper and Raffle, 5:30-7 p.m., Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, Littleton.

Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2

Oelwein High School musical, “Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Monday, Nov. 4

Friends of MercyOne board noon luncheon, meeting in the First Floor Conference Room at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

MacDowell Club will meet at the home of Sue Imoehl, 6:30 p.m. She will demonstrate fabric covered plates for the program. Other hostesses are Kris Rex and Julie Williams.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Veteran’s Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Arlington Place.

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., pasta bake.

Friday, Nov. 8

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Nov. 11

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Tuesday Tourists meet at noon at Mona’s, discussion on women who influenced members’ lives.

Friday, Nov. 15

The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, Call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.

Friday, Dec. 6

Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Christmas in Maynard, 12:00 noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall

Monday, Dec. 16

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Tuesday, March 10

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

