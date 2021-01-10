Tuesday, Jan. 12
Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering, 1 p.m. at Crumbacher Wildlife Area, south of Highway 20, the northeast park entrance is at 1518 240th St., Independence. Register at mycountyparks.com. With Buchanan County Conservation. Dress in layers. Masks can help stay warm.
Fayette County Conservation Board, 7 p.m. at the Wildwood Nature Center, 18673 Lane Road, Fayette.
Oelwein Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, 5 p.m. at the library
Celebrate Recovery program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Church of Oelwein
Thursday, Jan. 14
Lifeserve Blood Center blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles
Sunday, Jan. 17
West Central After Prom Pork Loin Carry-Out Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until gone, Maynard Community Hall. Stay in the car and enter the front of the community hall going south. A parent will have boxed meals ready. For in-town deliveries, text-message Amy Steinbronn on her cellphone, 319-350-6837.
Monday, Jan. 18
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Independence
Oelwein School Board meeting, 7 p.m., Central Office building, 307 8th Ave. SE
Wapsie Valley School Board, 6:30 p.m., Wapsie Valley Media Center, 2535 Viking Ave., Fairbank
West Central School Board meeting, 6 p.m.,
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Celebrate Recovery program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Church of Oelwein
Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering, 1 p.m. at Hodges and North Wildlife Area near Jesup. Meet at the parking lot at 1097 240th St., Jesup. Register at mycountyparks.com. Dress in layers. Masks can help stay warm.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Understanding Financial Aid, 6:30 p.m. webinar, on Zoom at tinyurl.com/yb49akmo. Oelwein High School Guidance Facebook link posted Dec. 22.
Friday, Jan. 22
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-5:30 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. Appointments are preferred; call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Monday, Jan. 25
Build a Screech Owl Box, 12-4 p.m., Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Each box costs $10 and includes all materials, a paper plan and a video of how to assemble the box. Register at mycountyparks.com. If unable to pick up at the posted time, persons may set up a different time by calling 319-636-2617 or emailing mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering at 1 p.m., Buffalo Creek Area, 2862 220th St., Winthrop. Register at mycountyparks.com to be notified of location changes due to weather. Masks keep you warm.
Celebrate Recovery program, 6:30 p.m., Evangelical Church of Oelwein
Thursday, Jan. 28
Moonlit snowshoe at Ham Marsh, 1747 Indiana Ave., north of Independence, 6-7 p.m., $5 per person, preregister at www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “public events.”
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering, 1 p.m., at Guy Grover Timber and Tree Plantings. Meet at the parking lot, 2720 Nolen Ave., Rowley. Register at mycountyparks.com to be notified of location changes due to weather. Dress in layers. Masks keep you warm.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering, 1 p.m., at Cortright Wildlife Area. Meet at the parking lot by the pines, 1380 River Road Blvd., Independence. Register at mycountyparks.com to be notified of location changes due to weather.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Volga Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited banquet, Hawkeye Community Hall, 4:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. prime rib supper. Ticket ordering deadline is Feb. 13, online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/
