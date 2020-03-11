Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, March 11

Pages and Play Club, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library, all ages children.

Thursday, March 12

Oelwein Senior Housing Corporation annual meeting, 2 p.m. Central Manor Community Room bldg 21.

Christian Peacemaker Teams present Hebron, a documentary, 6 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, March 13

Oelwein American Legion Post 9 fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., fish, potato salad, baked beans, dessert, beverage, free will offering, carry-outs, everyone is welcome.

St. Patrick’s Trivia at Oelwein Community Plaza, 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. trivia. $10 per person, 8 people per team. Pre-registration required, 319-283-1105.

Fairbank Community Club annual fish fry, 5-7 p.m. Fairbank American Legion, Alaskan pollock, choice of potato, baked beans, cole slaw, dessert, $10 adults, $5 kids 5-12, carry-outs available.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, March 14

Annual Venison Supper by Lower 40 Sportsman’s Club, 4:30-7 p.m., Fairbank American Legion Hall.

Sunday, March 15

Fayette Co. 4-H Brunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dance Pavilion, Fairgrounds in West Union, $8 per person.

Monday, March 16

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

United Neighbors St. Patrick’s Day party, 5-7 p.m. Hazleton Trinity United Methodist Church basement, for kids 4-17, pizza, frost cookies, crafts, bingo, take home treats and a book.

“The McCartney Years,” tribute band to Paul McCartney and Wings, 7 p.m. Williams Center for the Arts, tickets $25.

Tuesday, March 17

Oelwein Mealsite St. Patrick’s party, 11 a.m., meal at 11:30. Call ahead for reservations.

Grandview Health Care Center St. Patrick’s Day meal, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Irish stew, corned beef, cabbage, homemade bread, chocolate mint brownies and refreshments.

Country Cottage Café live entertainment, 5-8 p.m. with M.K. Miller on piano, Steve Carlson on drums, food and good times.

Family Story Time, 6 p.m. Oelwein Public Library, children may wear PJs (bring shoes), and a stuffed animal to snuggle.

Wednesday, March 18

WU-IRSPA meeting 1:30 p.m., Fayette County Historical Building, West Union.

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Thursday, March 19

LifeServe Blood Center blood drive at the Oelwein Community Plaza, noon to 5 p.m. Call 800.287.4903 to schedule a blood donation appointment.

West Central preschool/kindergarten information night, 5-5:30 preschool, 5:30-6 p.m. kindergarten, for the 2020/2021 school year.

Friday, March 20

Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Columbus Club, Oelwein. For carryouts call 319-283-1571.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, March 21

Fayette Co. Pheasants Forever banquet, 5 p.m., West Union Event Center, prime rib dinner, games, raffles, auction, for tickets call Mallory Hanson, 563-379-2193.

The Hazleton Fire Department and First Responders soup supper and raffle, 4:30-7 p.m., fire station, everyone is invited.

Monday, March 23

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, March 24

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Wednesday, March 25

Amish breakfast on the farm 9:30-10:30 a.m., the Plainview Country Store, 1148 Fairbank Amish Blvd., $15, registration deadline March 18.

Friday, March 27

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, March 30

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Monday, April 2

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, April 3

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Oelwein American Legion Post 9 fish fry, 4;30-7 p.m., fish, potato salad, baked beans, dessert, beverage, free will offering, everyone is welcome.

Monday, April 6

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

P.E.O., Chapter CL. meeting, 1 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church. OCHS vocal students will present the program, with director Darci Fuelling. Hosts are Jean Baldwin and Irene Stocks.

Tuesday, April 7

MacDowell Club meets 6:30 p.m., in Sacred Heart Parish Center; program by Deacon Jim Patera on his recent Holy Land trip; co-hostesses Heather Bradley and Susan McFarlane.

Friday, April 10

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, April 13

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church

Wednesday, April 15

Remembering the Apron program by Sheila Craig, 1:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, April 17

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Carnival After Dark, 5-10 p.m., Upper Iowa University Fayette campus.

Monday, April 20

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church

Wednesday, April 22

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Thursday, April 23

Gaelic Americana Music with Kyle Carey, 6:30 p.m. Oelwein Public Library.

Friday, April 24

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, April 25

Pianopalooza at the Oelwein Community Plaza, 7 p.m., tickets $20, hosted by Oelwein Booster Club, Travis Bushaw, 283.4663 for tickets. Adults only.

Oelwein FFA flower and vegetable sale begins, the FFA greenhouse is the A-frame building just past the Oelwein High School north entrance, and it lasts through May 9 or as announced, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3-5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Monday, April 27

Oelwein Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Tuesday, April 28

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 7-8:15 p.m., 901 N Frederick, Oelwein.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Monday, May 4

Sixth Annual Oelwein Public Library Art Show, through May 15, call 283-1515 for more info.

Friday, May 15

West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662

