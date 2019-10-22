Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Pizza Hut (voucher needed), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., smothered chicken breast.
Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Aurora Comet Center, free will donation.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Maynard Library, Learning at the Library series, 7 p.m. Iowa Country School Education: Are You As Smart As An Eighth Grader? presented by Carol Holtz. Everyone is welcome.
Halloween Party, 11 a.m., Oelwein Meal Site, dinner at 11:30, treats, prizes and costume contest.
Friday, Oct. 25
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Halloween Trivia, 6 p.m. social and 7 p.m. trivia, Oelwein Community Plaza, costume contest, registration deadline Oct. 21, call 319-283-1105 to register.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Westgate Fire and Rescue, serving breakfast at the fire station, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., free will donation, pancakes, French toast, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, rolls, juice, coffee.
Arlington Place open house, 4-5 p.m., light refreshments, tours and chance to spin prize wheel.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Fall Craft and Vendor Sow, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aurora Comet Center. Kids Costume Judging at 11 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Sheila Bryan. Deb Howard will be the speaker.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Greenwood Cemetery Association meeting, 6 p.m. Bents Smokehouse, Westgate.
Oelwein Area Historical Society 6 p.m. at Museum, potluck finger-foods, short business meeting, program 7 p.m. Second in Series — Shadows Of the Past: “OCCO” with Jerry Buhr, public invited.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., tenderloin chops.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Arlington Place Trick and Treating, 5-6 p.m., safe and indoor trick-or-treating for kids.
Oelwein’s Haunted Halls, 7:30-10:30 p.m., old Steil’s dance studio (111 1st St SW), $10 per person.
Lions Club HOOT for Halloween, 6-8 p.m. Coliseum, for Oelwein kids pre-K-5th grade, free admission.
Halloween Movie Night, 7-9 p.m., Aurora Comet Center. Free to watch. Bring blankets/lawn chairs.
Friday, Nov. 1
Church Women United World Community Day, 9:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Oelwein.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Chili Supper and Raffle, 5:30-7 p.m., Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, Littleton.
Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2
Oelwein High School musical, “Mamma Mia!” 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Monday, Nov. 4
Friends of MercyOne board noon luncheon meeting, in the First Floor Conference Room at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
MacDowell Club will meet at the home of Sue Imoehl, 6:30 p.m. She will demonstrate fabric covered plates for the program. Other hostesses are Kris Rex and Julie Williams.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Arlington Place.
Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., pasta bake.
Friday, Nov. 8
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Nov. 11
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Tuesday Tourists meet at noon at Mona’s, discussion on women who influenced members’ lives.
Friday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, Call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Christmas in Maynard, 12:00 noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
