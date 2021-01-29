Monday, Feb. 1
Oelwein PEO Chapter CL will NOT meet because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering, 1 p.m., at Guy Grover Timber and Tree Plantings. Meet at the parking lot, 2720 Nolen Ave., Rowley. Register at mycountyparks.com to be notified of location changes due to weather. Dress in layers. Masks keep you warm.
Oelwein FFA members will start selling strawberries Feb. 2 - 10. Contact a member if interested.
MacDowell Club will NOT meet because of COVID-19 concerns.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
American Red Cross blood drive, 1 - 6 p.m. Arlington Community Event Center, 853 Main St., make appointments by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Thursday, Feb. 4
LifeServe blood drive, 12-5 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., 1-800-287-4903.
Monday, Feb. 8
Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30 - 6 p.m. at Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Fayette County Conservation Board will meet 7 p.m., at the Wildwood Nature Center.
Weekly Winter Walk and Wandering, 1 p.m., at Cortright Wildlife Area. Meet at the parking lot by the pines, 1380 River Road Blvd., Independence. Register at mycountyparks.com to be notified of location changes due to weather.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
American Red Cross blood drive, noon-4 p.m., Church of Christ United, Winthrop, make appointments by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Saturday, Feb. 13
Northeast Iowa Deer Camp, Wild Woods Event Center, Ossian, 4:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. prime rib supper. Ticket ordering deadline is Feb. 6, online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/
Saturday, Feb. 20
Volga Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited banquet, Hawkeye Community Hall, 4:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. prime rib supper. Ticket ordering deadline is Feb. 13, online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.