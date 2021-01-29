Weather Alert

...Freezing Drizzle and Snow to Lead To Travel Impacts Saturday Morning Through Sunday... .Precipitation will begin Saturday morning as freezing drizzle with light accumulation of ice expected. This will lead to untreated roads becoming slippery during the day. The precipitation will turn to all snow late Saturday afternoon and evening and last through Sunday, leading to travel impacts. While some questions still remain regarding strength of the system, there seems to be pretty good consensus of 4 to 7 inches of snow falling across parts of northeast Iowa into far southwest Wisconsin. The heaviest looks to fall Saturday evening, where snow rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible. Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend and adjust travel plans as needed. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could cause patchy blowing snow. * WHERE...Fayette and Clayton Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&