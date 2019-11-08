Friday, Nov. 8
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Veterans Day Soup and Sandwich dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westgate American Legion, free will donation.
Monday, Nov. 11
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Sharon Lorsung.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Veterans Day Meal, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oelwein American Legion, veterans eat free — free will donation for others.
Veterans Day Meal, 11:30 a.m., Oelwein Sr. Meal Site, veterans eat free.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Tuesday Tourists meet at noon at Mona’s, discussion on women who influenced members’ lives.
The Fayette County Conservation Board will meet in regular session, at the Wildwood Nature Center beginning at 7 p.m.
Oelwein Library Board of Trustees meeting, 5:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.
Friday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
NICC Amish Thanksgiving, 6 p.m., Plainview Country Store, Hazleton, call 319-283-3010 for information and reservations.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Oelwein Senior Meal Site. Please make reservations two days prior by calling 283-5180.
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, 12-5 p.m., Community Plaza.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Parent Share and Support’s 32nd Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Fayette Valley High School. Admission is free-will donation. Supports families in Fayette County.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Annual Bake Sale, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Front lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.
Fayette County Legion and Auxiliary meeting will be 7 p.m., at the Wadena American Legion Post.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Community Thanksgiving Dinner, noon, Hazleton Legion, free will offering, prizes. Bring a dish to share.
Monday, Dec. 2
Oelwein P.E.O. Christmas Celebration, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church
Tuesday, Dec. 3
OARSPA will meet at the Oelwein Pizza Ranch, 10 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein, 4-8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church
Sunday, Dec. 8
Lovelights Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., registration lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.
Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church
Saturday, Dec. 14
Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall
Monday, Dec. 16
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Tuesday, March 10
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Saturday, May 2
Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.
Sunday, May 17
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.
