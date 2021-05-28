Sunday, May 30
Fairbank Historical Society open 1-4 p.m., 103 East Main, Fairbank.
Monday, May 31
American Legion Memorial Day Breakfast, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Eggs, pancakes, sausage, fruit cup, orange juice and coffee for a free will donation. Veterans eat free.
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Fairbank Historical Society open 9 a.m. to noon, 103 East Main, Fairbank.
Tuesday, June 1
Oelwein Sacred Heart accepting garage sale items, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the gym. Items should be freshly laundered, sanitized, disinfected; items not accepted: TVs, computers/printers, exercise equipment, mattresses/box springs, tires, sets of encyclopedias.
Wednesday, June 2
Oelwein Sacred Heart accepting garage sale items, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the gym. Items should be freshly laundered, sanitized, disinfected; items not accepted: TVs, computers/printers, exercise equipment, mattresses/box springs, tires, sets of encyclopedias.
Thursday, June 3
Oelwein Sacred Heart accepting garage sale items, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the gym. Items should be freshly laundered, sanitized, disinfected; items not accepted: TVs, computers/printers, exercise equipment, mattresses/box springs, tires, sets of encyclopedias.
Friday, June 4
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Oelwein Sacred Heart accepting garage sale items, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the gym. Items should be freshly laundered, sanitized, disinfected; items not accepted: TVs, computers/printers, exercise equipment, mattresses/box springs, tires, sets of encyclopedias.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Oelwein Celebration, at City Park. Bruce Bearinger Band, 6-9 p.m. Food vendors open, 5 p.m. Kids Cars and More, pedal go-carts for all ages.
Saturday, June 5
Oelwein Celebration continues, at City Park unless noted. 5K Run fundraiser for Oelwein Cross Country, 8 a.m., at OHS Track, adults, registration is a $20 donation to Oelwein Cross Country; students free. Registration forms are at facebook.com/CelebrateOelwein and on paper at Gearhart Chiropractic or Oelwein Daily Register lobby. Further questions, call Jason Gearhart, 319-540-1304. Parade, 10 a.m., downtown. Food vendors open, 11 a.m. Flag ceremony, noon. Dan Hartman and the Kick It Band, 1-4 p.m. Bean bag tournament, 1 p.m. Kids Cars and More pedal go-carts for all ages. Inflatables. Hatchet throwing. Duck races, 3 p.m. with prizes at 4 p.m. Live pro-wrestling with Oelwein’s Adam Love, meet at 5:30, bell at 6 p.m. Bring own chairs. VIP seating $20, call 319-283-0473. Live rock and roll from Teaser, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., per event poster. Fireworks, about 10 p.m.
Oelwein Sacred Heart accepting garage sale items, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym. Items should be freshly laundered, sanitized, disinfected; items not accepted: TVs, computers/printers, exercise equipment, mattresses/box springs, tires, sets of encyclopedias.
Sunday, June 6
Oelwein Celebration continues. Oelwein Fire Department Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, at Fire Station. Oelwein Celebration worship service, 10 a.m., City Park.
Live music by Trevor Rau, 1 p.m., at Barney’s, 203 S. Mill St., Wadena
The Oelwein Area Historical Museum open 1-4 p.m. Ample parking is available. Museum is handicapped-accessible. 900 2nd Ave S.E., between Dairy Queen and Super 8 Motel. Questions call 283-0786.
Fairbank Historical Society open 1-4 p.m., 103 East Main, Fairbank.
Monday, June 7
P.E.O., Chapter CL will meet 12:30 p.m., in Zion Church parking lot, and carpool to rural Hawkeye for a 1 p.m. tour of Country View Dairy, led by Bob Howard. Address for the tour is 15197 230th St. (Hwy 18), Hawkeye.
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Thursday, June 10
Oelwein Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m. Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles. Featuring Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s music. Will announce 2020 Woman of the Year.
Friday, June 11
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Strawberry Days, live music 5-10 p.m. at Ball Diamonds, in Strawberry Point. Beau Timmerman music, 5-7 p.m. Strawberry Point Fire Department Barbecue Dinner, 5-8 p.m. Not Quite Brothers, 7-10 p.m.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, June 12
American Legion, Oelwein, Morehouse & Johnson band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Strawberry Days continues, Strawberry Point. 5k Walk/Run hosted by City Park and Rec, 8 a.m. Registration at Campbell Park. Little Mr. and Miss Strawberry crowning, 9 a.m., Ball Diamonds. 5k Fun Run, 10:45 a.m., line up at St. Mary Catholic Church. Hometown Heroes Parade lineup, 10 a.m. Parade, 11 a.m. Carnival games, mobile axe throwing, 12-6 p.m. at Ball Diamonds, Civic Center grounds. Free strawberries and ice cream, 1 p.m., Ball Diamond. Basketball shooting contest, 2 p.m., Civic Center. Third Offense music, 4-6 p.m. Ball Diamonds stage. Cody Hicks music, 7-10 p.m., Ball Diamonds stage.
Sunday, June 13
Strawberry Days concludes. Tractor and Truck Pull, 11 a.m., Campbell Park, Strawberry Point.
The Oelwein Area Historical Museum open 1-4 p.m. Ample parking is available. Museum is handicapped-accessible. 900 2nd Ave S.E., between Dairy Queen and the Super 8 Hotel. Questions call 283-0786.
Fairbank Historical Society open 1-4 p.m., 103 East Main, Fairbank.
Monday, June 14
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Thursday, June 17
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring lawn chair(s).
Friday, June 18
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic vehicles, music, good times, no charge
Saturday, June 19
Hawkeye Fun Days, 8 p.m., Community Hall, 102 E Main St., Hawkeye.
Benefit for Derek Leo Smith, featuring music by Aaron Smith, 2-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Club, 2102 South Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Also featuring a live and silent auction and raffle, bake sale, and a free-will donation dinner of pulled pork, salads, desserts and authentic Italian cuisine. A car accident in April 2020 left Smith paralyzed from the chest down. The benefit is to help his family acclimate.
Sunday, June 20
The Oelwein Area Historical Museum open 1-4 p.m. Ample parking is available. Museum is handicapped-accessible. 900 2nd Ave S.E., between Dairy Queen and the Super 8 Hotel. Questions call 283-0786.
Fairbank Historical Society open 1-4 p.m., 103 East Main, Fairbank.
Monday, June 21
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Sacred Heart annual garage sale, in Sacred Heart gym, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, June 25.
Tuesday, June 22
Sacred Heart annual garage sale, in Sacred Heart gym, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, June 25.
Wednesday, June 23
Sacred Heart annual garage sale, in Sacred Heart gym, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, June 25.
Thursday, June 24
Sacred Heart annual garage sale, in Sacred Heart gym, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, June 25.
Fairbank Island Days, 5 p.m., at Island Park. Music truck.
Friday, June 25
Sacred Heart annual garage sale, in Sacred Heart gym, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. final day!
Fairbank Island Days. Not Quite Brothers music, 8 p.m., at Island Park, Fairbank.
Maynard Days in evening (June 25-26)
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, June 26
Fairbank Island Days. 10 a.m. Parade. Adam Doleac music, 8 p.m., at Island Park. See facebook.com/fairbankislanddays or fairbankislanddays.com.
The Nitpickers, 7-10 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. at Oelwein Coliseum. Admission $10. Concessions available. Eclectic rock and country.
Maynard Days, DJ in evening. (June 24-26)
St. Lucas Fun Day.
Sunday, June 27
The Oelwein Area Historical Museum open 1-4 p.m. Ample parking is available. Museum is handicapped-accessible. 900 2nd Ave S.E., between Dairy Queen and the Super 8 Hotel. Questions call 283-0786.
Fairbank Historical Society open 1-4 p.m., 103 East Main, Fairbank.
Monday, June 28
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 2
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, July 4
Aurora 4th of July Celebration. Live music by Mike Johnson and Tim Moorehouse, from 6-9 p.m. Parade, 1 p.m. Line up at Methodist Church. Flag raising, tractor pull, 11 a.m. See facebook.com/AuroraComClub.
Monday, July 5
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Thursday, July 8
Oelwein Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles. Featuring Flatland Ridge music.
Friday, July 9
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, July 12
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Wednesday, July 14
Bruce Bearinger Band, 6-8 p.m., Riverside Park Gazebo, Fairbank (across from IC Church). Food truck onsite. Bring own chairs, coolers. Music in the Park series, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.
Thursday, July 15
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring lawn chair(s).
Friday, July 16
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic vehicles, music, good times, no charge
Monday, July 19
American Red Cross Blood Drive, at Presbyterian Church, Oelwein
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 23
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Saturday, July 24
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Sunday, July 25
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Monday, July 26
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 30
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, Aug. 2
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Lamont Day. Live music, 8 p.m., Main Street. Bounce house and laser tag at City Park and bean bag tournament on Main Street, all 12-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Mitchell Boevers and Jason Kayser, 6-8 p.m., Riverside Park, Fairbank (across from IC Church). Wapsie Valley alumni will be invited to play and sing along. Food truck onsite. Bring own chairs, coolers. Music in the Park series, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring lawn chair(s).
Thursday, Sept. 16
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring lawn chair(s).
