Saturday, Aug. 14
Oelwein Railroad Heritage Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Railroad Museum and grounds.
The Parent Share and Support Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament, 10 a.m., Hickory Grove Golf Course. TheF our-person best-shot, $200 per team. Contact Kim Puls, 319-283-4917 or 563-608-1768.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Oelwein Railroad Heritage Day, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Railroad Museum and grounds.
Monday, Aug. 16
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie bar, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring lawn chair(s).
Friday, Aug. 20
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Oelwein American Legion, chicken and sweet corn dinner, 4:30-7 p.m., free will donation, dine-in or carry-out, 108 First St. S.W.
The Iowans, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic car/favorite vehicle free show, music, 50/50 drawing
Saturday, Aug. 21
Oelwein Italian-American Heritage Day, Red Gate Park, Italian sandwiches/pastries 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., outdoor Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery 4 p.m., dinner 6 p.m. American Legion Hall with reservations to Teresa Pirillo Buckman, 319-231-4800.
19th Annual Oelwein Heritage Days Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historical Society Museum, flea market, museum tours, lunch and bake sale. Vendor space call 563-608-0310
Art in the Park, Founders’ Park, Elkader. Follow on Facebook, @ArtintheParkElkader.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
19th Annual Oelwein Heritage Days Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historical Society Museum, flea market, museum tours, lunch and back sale. Vendor space call 563-608-0310
Art in the Park, Founders’ Park, Elkader. Follow on Facebook, @ArtintheParkElkader.
Monday, Aug. 23
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Tuesday, Aug 24
Cupcakes with Cops and Building Direction for Families, 4-5:30 p.m., Independence at First Ward Park, 600 block Second St. NE. Free to the public.
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Aurora Comet Center, burger meal fundraiser, 5 p.m., free will donation plate meal, dine-in or carry-out, hamburger, baked beans, macaroni salad. Proceeds support the Aurora Comet Center.
Friday, Aug. 27
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Six Feet Band, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Aug. 29
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Aug. 30
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-6 p.m. Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m. Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St.
Friday, Sept. 3
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Rock Tide, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 5
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 6
No Oelwein Daily Register, Labor Day holiday
Oelwein Mealsite closed for Labor Day holiday
City and county government buildings closed for holiday
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Friday, Sept. 10
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Patsy and Plum Street Jam, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 12
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 13
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring seating.
Friday, Sept. 17
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic car/favorite vehicle free show, music, 50/50 drawing
Bruce Bearinger Band, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, Sept. 19
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Brandon annual cowboy breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street, $9 adult, $5 kids ages 4-10, younger ones served free breakfast.
Monday, Sept. 20
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Friday, Sept. 24
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Sept. 25
Oelwein Area United Way Cornhole Tournament, Plaza Park, 2 p.m. registration, bags fly 3 p.m., 2-person teams, $40 per team, email: oelweinareaunitedway@gmail.com to register.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Monday, Sept. 27
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Friday, Oct. 1
Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.