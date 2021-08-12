Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Oelwein Railroad Heritage Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Railroad Museum and grounds.

The Parent Share and Support Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament, 10 a.m., Hickory Grove Golf Course. TheF our-person best-shot, $200 per team. Contact Kim Puls, 319-283-4917 or 563-608-1768.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.

Oelwein Railroad Heritage Day, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Railroad Museum and grounds.

Monday, Aug. 16

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie bar, milk, margarine. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the Friday before.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Sloppy Joe on a bun, roasted sweet potatoes, California vegetable blend, pineapple tidbits, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring lawn chair(s).

Friday, Aug. 20

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh banana, milk. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Oelwein American Legion, chicken and sweet corn dinner, 4:30-7 p.m., free will donation, dine-in or carry-out, 108 First St. S.W.

The Iowans, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic car/favorite vehicle free show, music, 50/50 drawing

Saturday, Aug. 21

Oelwein Italian-American Heritage Day, Red Gate Park, Italian sandwiches/pastries 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., outdoor Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery 4 p.m., dinner 6 p.m. American Legion Hall with reservations to Teresa Pirillo Buckman, 319-231-4800.

19th Annual Oelwein Heritage Days Flea Market, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historical Society Museum, flea market, museum tours, lunch and bake sale. Vendor space call 563-608-0310

Art in the Park, Founders’ Park, Elkader. Follow on Facebook, @ArtintheParkElkader.

Sunday, Aug. 22

Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.

19th Annual Oelwein Heritage Days Flea Market, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historical Society Museum, flea market, museum tours, lunch and back sale. Vendor space call 563-608-0310

Art in the Park, Founders’ Park, Elkader. Follow on Facebook, @ArtintheParkElkader.

Monday, Aug. 23

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Tuesday, Aug 24

Cupcakes with Cops and Building Direction for Families, 4-5:30 p.m., Independence at First Ward Park, 600 block Second St. NE. Free to the public.

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Aurora Comet Center, burger meal fundraiser, 5 p.m., free will donation plate meal, dine-in or carry-out, hamburger, baked beans, macaroni salad. Proceeds support the Aurora Comet Center.

Friday, Aug. 27

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Six Feet Band, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Sunday, Aug. 29

Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.

Monday, Aug. 30

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-6 p.m. Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m. Holy Name Church, 128 N. Walnut St.

Friday, Sept. 3

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Rock Tide, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Sunday, Sept. 5

Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.

Monday, Sept. 6

No Oelwein Daily Register, Labor Day holiday

Oelwein Mealsite closed for Labor Day holiday

City and county government buildings closed for holiday

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Friday, Sept. 10

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Patsy and Plum Street Jam, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring seating.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Sunday, Sept. 12

Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.

Monday, Sept. 13

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Music and Motors on Main, 6-9 p.m., downtown Fayette. Bring seating.

Friday, Sept. 17

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Friday Night Parkin’, 6-10 p.m. downtown Oelwein, classic car/favorite vehicle free show, music, 50/50 drawing

Bruce Bearinger Band, 5 p.m., Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, north of Fayette, at the west entrance to Volga Park. Food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer on-site. No coolers. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Sunday, Sept. 19

Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.

Brandon annual cowboy breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, 802 Main Street, $9 adult, $5 kids ages 4-10, younger ones served free breakfast.

Monday, Sept. 20

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Friday, Sept. 24

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering

Saturday, Sept. 25

Oelwein Area United Way Cornhole Tournament, Plaza Park, 2 p.m. registration, bags fly 3 p.m., 2-person teams, $40 per team, email: oelweinareaunitedway@gmail.com to register.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.

Monday, Sept. 27

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Friday, Oct. 1

Oelwein Mealsite, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Plaza. Reservations 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Oelwein First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. adult Bible study open to everyone.

Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.

Tags

Trending Food Videos