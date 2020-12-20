Monday, Dec. 21
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m. in High School gym, tentatively two guests per performer (if state proclamation good through Dec. 10 is continued). Mask up.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Dec. 24-25
Oelwein Public Library closed for Christmas Eve and Day.
Oelwein City Hall closed Christmas Eve and Day
Friday, Dec. 25
No Oelwein Daily Register published today
Monday, Dec. 28
U-Build a ___Box-Chickadee winter roost, 12-4 p.m. pick up materials at Fontana Nature Center, and build bird habitat at home, $10 per box, includes materials, paper plan and how-to video.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Oelwein Public Library closes at 5:30 p.m. for New Year’s eve.
Friday, Jan. 1
No Oelwein Daily Register published today
Oelwein City Hall closed for New Year’s Day
New Year’s Hike, 10-11 a.m. at Cortright Wildlife Area, 1350 River Rd. Blvd., Independence. Masks are required. Pre-registration also required at www.buchanancountyparks.com
