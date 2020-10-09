Saturday, Oct. 10
Maynard Community Library to restart Saturday hours this week, 9 a.m. to noon.
Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Rally, 10 a.m. Sacred Heart Parish Center, masks required, social distancing, hands sanitized.
Public Square Rosary Rally, noon at Holy Name Catholic Church, West Union. Outdoor event, bring lawn chairs, masks required, social distancing, hands sanitized.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein. 319-240-9135
Fayette County Conservation Board meets in regular session, Wildwood Nature Center, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Oelwein Mobile Food Truck Pantry Distribution, 5 p.m. Enter at the north entrance by Advanced Automotive and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. Food is pre-boxed. Drivers, have the trunk clean to place your boxes. Stay in the vehicle. No parking in Plaza lot. Walkers, line up just like the cars. Practice social distancing.
National Fossil Day, 5 p.m., Boeis Bend Area, Quasqueton. Preregister 319-636-2617.
Friday, Oct. 16
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19
Starmont School Board meeting, changed to Oct. 19 instead of Oct. 12 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be open to the public as well as available by Zoom. Agenda to be announced at starmont.k12.ia.us/district/school_board_meetings.
Chapter CL, P.E.O., 7 p.m. Farmer’s Daughter Quilt Shop. The program is “Love in Every Stitch.”
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein. 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Courtesy deadline to sign up for the Second Annual Appreciation Dinner for all Fayette County responders — firefighters, emergency medical techs and law enforcement, their families and retirees from these fields, to be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, Fayette Fire Department. To ensure enough meals, email by Oct. 21 your name, the organization you are with and the number of meals you are picking up for your family or group to appreciationdinnerrsvp@gmail.com. Hosted by Sheriff Marty Fisher, catered by T & T BBQ. U.S Congress designated Oct 28 as National First Responders Day in 2017.
Friday, Oct. 23
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Big Run for Little League, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m, Williams Wellness Center, behind Oelwein High School. Sign-up to run, jog, walk, bike or use the elliptical on the hour for up to 55 minutes. Cost for one, three mile segment is $20, includes event T-shirt. Any additional three-mile segments will cost an extra $5 each. Raises funds to replace $4,000 of equipment lost in June 9 flooding. Outdoor, $1 run at 4 p.m., no T-shirt.
Pony Hollow 15K Run, 9 a.m., pre-registration only. http://getmeregistered.com/PonyHollow or call 563-245-1516
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein. 319-240-9135
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Oelwein Public Library remote-access book club discussion of “A Dog’s Way Home” by W. Bruce Cameron, 10 a.m. Call-in or use the GoToMeeting application. For details how to join, email librarian Deann Fox, dfox@oelwein.lib.ia.us.
Friday, Oct. 30
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Dunkerton Fall Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dunkerton Community School.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Holiday craft/vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buchanan Co. Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Independence, free admission. Vendors, print the registration form via this shortened link: https://rb.gy/p7d60m.
