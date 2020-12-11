Saturday, Dec. 12
Canceled due to Governor’s proclamation extension: Holiday craft/vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buchanan Co. Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Independence.
Monday, Dec. 14
Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-6 p.m. Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St. Appointments are required, schedule online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
West Central High School Choir, 7 p.m., auditorium. Seating marked in pods of two with two attendees per student participant. Mask up. The concert will be live-streamed via the West Central Community Schools Facebook page for those not in attendance.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Oelwein Public Library online story time on OPL YouTube channel as “Pages & Play,” 10 a.m., online. Past videos are available.
Deadline 5 p.m. today for donating to 2020 Oelwein Toy Drive. Red bins in lobbies at Oelwein Police Station, High School, and Williams Wellness Center. All toys given out locally.
Thursday, Dec. 17
West Central High School Band, 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Seating in the auditorium will be marked off in pods of two with two attendees per student participant. Mask up. The concert will be live-streamed via the West Central Community Schools Facebook page for those not in attendance.
Friday, Dec. 18
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m. in High School gym, tentatively two guests per performer (if state proclamation good through Dec. 10 is continued). Mask up.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Dec. 24-25
Oelwein Public Library closed for Christmas Eve and Day.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Thursday, Dec. 31
Oelwein Public Library closes at 5:30 p.m. for New Year’s eve.
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.