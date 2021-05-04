Wednesday, May 5
Oelwein Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., High School Library.
Wapsie Valley Senior Awards Night, 6 p.m., Junior-Senior High Auditorium.
Veridian Credit Union shredding service for sensitive documents, up to 25 pounds per member, during regular business hours. At the Oelwein branch, the service runs May 5-18. See veridiancu.org.
West Union Community Blood Drive, 12:30-6 p.m., Holy Name Church, 128 N Walnut St. Schedule appt at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903
Thursday, May 6
Oelwein Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1725 is barbecuing hamburgers and hotdogs, 4:30-6 p.m. at 120 N. Frederick Ave. Dine in or carry out. Free-will donation. Includes chips, bars and drink.
Friday, May 7
Edward Jones Virtual Coffee Club, 9 a.m. via ZOOM or by phone: 312-626-6799. By ZOOM — type to address bar: https://edwardjones.zoom.us/j/97710319029?pwd=UUo1WlVOVUZZdFhXWGl1MmJzTjg0QT09. Meeting ID: 977 1031 9029 Passcode: 521943. Hosted by Katy Solsma Bell
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Oelwein Area Historical Society garage and bake sale, Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. Between Dairy Queen and Super 8 Motel, 900 2nd Avenue SE.
Oelwein Day of Caring, Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley announced students will clean up around town with their homeroom classmates in the morning, including Wings Park and Wings Elementary, Oelwein Middle School, Husky stadium track, football field and bike trail; Platts Park and bike trail; OHS and Williams Center grounds.
Maynard Citywide Garage Sales.
Saturday, May 8
Fairbank Citywide Garage Sales, starting at 8 a.m. Entries due May 3 at 5 p.m. Maps will be distributed to local businesses on Thursday.
Maynard Citywide Garage Sales.
Oelwein High School Vocal Pops Concert, 7 p.m. at Williams Center for the Arts.
Oelwein Area Historical Society garage and bake sale, Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. Between Dairy Queen and Super 8 Motel 900 2nd Avenue SE.
Monday, May 10
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Bonnie Elliott. Secret sisters will be revealed by card only.
Wapsie Valley Elementary concert night, 5 p.m., High School.
Starmont School Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., often in School Media Center.
Oelwein High School Band Concert, 7-9 p.m., Oelwein High School Gym.
Tuesday, May 11
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
West Central Fine Arts Awards/Senior Awards and Scholarships, 6:30 p.m., Klinge Gym.
Starmont Awards Night, 7 p.m., Starmont High School Spectator Gym.
Wednesday, May 12
Oelwein Senior Awards Night, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts. (Also seniors’ last day.)
Thursday, May 13
Oelwein Middle School Play, “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Middle School (But Were Too Busy Being Stuffed in a Locker to Ask),” 7 p.m., Middle School Auditorium, 300 12th Ave. SE. There are no tickets that need to be purchased. Wear a mask, observe social distancing, and be prepared for other restrictions.
Friday, May 14
West Central Graduation, 7 p.m., Klinge Gym.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, May 15
Post-Mother’s Day Wildflower Hike, along the Wapsipinicon River near Rowley, 9-10 a.m. Pre-registration required at www.buchanancountyparks.com, click on public events. Free.
Fayette County Master Gardeners plant sale, 8-11 a.m., Commercial Hall, Fayette County Fairgrounds.
Bake sale fundraiser for ALS, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tim Reed State Farm Insurance parking lot, 300 Rock Island Rd., Oelwein. Free will donation bake sale, all funds go to Iowa ALS Association.
Sunday, May 16
Wapsie Valley High School Graduation, 1 p.m., High School.
Starmont Commencement, 1 p.m., Starmont High School Spectator Gym.
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., High School Gym.
Monday, May 17
Wapsie Valley School Board, 6:30 p.m., High School Media Center.
Oelwein School Board, 7 p.m., usually in Administration Office.
Tuesday, May 18
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Thursday, May 20
Community blood drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., sponsored by Friends of MercyOne Oelwein. Appointments required: text LIFESERVE to 999-777; call 800-287-4903; visit lifeservebloodcenter.org
Friday, May 21
Last Day of School, Oelwein and Wapsie Valley calendars.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Tuesday, May 25
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, May 28
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday, June 4
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, June 7
P.E.O., Chapter CL will meet 12:30 p.m., in Zion Church parking lot, and carpool to rural Hawkeye for a 1 p.m. tour of Country View Dairy, led by Bob Howard. Address for the tour is 15197 230th St. (Hwy 18), Hawkeye.
Friday, June 11
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday, June 18
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday, June 25
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday, July 2
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, July 4
Aurora 4th of July Celebration. Live music by Mike Johnson and Tim Moorehouse, from 6-9 p.m. Parade, 1 p.m. Line up at Methodist Church. Flag raising, tractor pull, 11 a.m. See facebook.com/AuroraComClub.
Friday, July 9
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday, July 16
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday, July 23
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Friday, July 23
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Saturday, July 24
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Sunday, July 25
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Friday, July 30
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, Aug. 7
Lamont Day. Live music, 8 p.m., Main Street. Bounce house and laser tag at City Park and bean bag tournament on Main Street, all 12-4 p.m.
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.