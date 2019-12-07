Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Children’s Christmas Shoppe, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hazleton Legion Hall, kids shop for family presents.

Christmas Cookie Walk, 3-6 p.m., Oelwein Sacred Heart Church.

Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., local musicians, treats.

Open House with tours and caramel popcorn, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Westgate Firemen’s Dance, 8 p.m. to midnight, Westgate Opera House, $5, music by Bar Flyz.

Holiday Chaos, 1-3 p.m., Upper Iowa Recreation Center, children of all ages welcome.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Lovelights Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., registration lobby of MercyOne Medical Center, Oelwein.

Christmas Cookie Walk, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Oelwein Sacred Heart Church.

Oelwein Historical Society Museum Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m., local musicians, treats.

Holiday Hoopla, noon to 3 p.m., Otter Creek Animal Shelter, Santa, silent auction, refreshments, bake sale, kids crafts, visit the animals.

Monday, Dec. 9

The Sorority Sisters meet for Christmas brunch, 9:30 a.m. at home of Barb Sanders.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-5 p.m., Hawkeye Community Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Christmas entertainment and refreshments, 1:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Tuesday Tourist Club, 1 p.m., Oelwein Public Library.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., potato bar.

Sacred Heart School Christmas program, 7 p.m., Williams Center, public is invited.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Oelwein VFW Post 1725 soup ‘n sandwich supper, 120 N. Frederick, 4:30-6 p.m.

LifeServe Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.

Friday, Dec. 13

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Fairbank Youth Piano Recital, 6:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Vendor Fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Fairbank Public Library.

Christmas in Westgate, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westgate Public Library, soup and sandwich luncheon, baked goods and crafts for sale, book sale.

CDA Christmas party, 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Social Hall. Members to bring side dish and two wrapped gifts valued at $2 each. Reservations to Nancy Kastli by Dec. 1.

The Memory Brothers, 7-10 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, $10 admission.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Christmas in Maynard, noon, presented by Community Choir, Maynard Community Hall.

Monday, Dec. 16

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

“Winter with West Central” high school choir and band concert, 7 p.m. West Central Auditorium.

Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library, bring snack to share.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Columbus Club’s Wednesday Night Meal, 5:30 p.m., soup and sandwich.

Christmas Party for residents and families, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Friday, Dec. 20

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Open House with tours, cookies and cocoa, 3-4 p.m., Parkview Assisted Living, Fairbank.

Monday, Dec. 23

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, Dec. 27

Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.

Monday, Dec. 30

Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.

Monday, Jan. 6

Chapter CL, P.E.O. meets 1 p.m., at Cindy Schrader home for Cabin Fever program, Sue Johnson co-host.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library

Thursday, Jan. 23

Oelwein Writer’s League meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library

Tuesday, March 10

Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Saturday, May 2

Oelwein High School Pops Concert, 7 p.m., Williams Center.

Friday, May 15

West Central High School Commencement, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., Oelwein High School gym.

