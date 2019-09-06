Friday, Sept. 6
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Car Wash, 8 a.m. to noon, Arnold Motor Supply — Oelwein, Oelwein Huskies 5th & 6th Football team.
B-B-Q Supper, cooked by TNT BBQ. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St S.E., Oelwein. Freewill offering for Faith Discipleship Center. Brisket, potato salad, beans, dessert, drink. Carryout meals available for pickup.
Talons of the Night program, 7:30 p.m. at the Fontana Nature Center south of Hazleton. Children and families join in a woodland walk to look for owls. Pre-register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Sunday, Sept. 8
89th annual Jarchow family reunion, noon potluck, Hawkeye Methodist Church, 1 block north of the bank, bring a dish to share, photos to ID; weddings, births, deaths for the family record.
Zion Lutheran Rally Day extravaganza and car show, 10 a.m. car line up, awards at noon. Family events, bean bags, music, free food, games, 402 E. Charles St.
Arlington Place Assisted Living family potluck, 11 a.m. bring a favorite dish and join family members for Grandparents day and kick off National Assisted Living Week, Sept. 8-14.
Monday, Sept. 9
Friends of MercyOne board meeting, noon in the hospital Main Floor conference room, with Edith Biddinger presiding.
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Ellen Howard in Manchester.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Hawkeye Community Blood Drive, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Hawkeye Community Center.
Fayette County Democrats Central Committee, meet 7-8 p.m. Fayette Public Library, 104 W. State St., Fayette.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign.
Oelwein Masonic Lodge annual fish fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m. or until fish is gone. Kern’s sweet corn, potato salad, beverage, $9, free supper for kids age 5 and under.
Benefit fundraiser for Melody Dawson family, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 1st Baptist Church, Oelwein. Hamburger or hotdog meal.
Maynard Presbyterian Church Made Rite Box Supper, 5-6:30 p.m. Maidrites, chips, relishes, cupcake and beverage for free will donation; carryouts (without beverage), too. Cookie walk, $5 per dozen.
Nutrition and Wellness Series, noon to 1 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza. Topic: Fruits and Vegetables.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein, live music from Challenger, kids activities, prize drawings, beverage garden and food vendors, free admission.
Friday, Sept. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
The Three Red-Necked Tenors, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Monday, Sept. 16
P.E.O./Husbands’ Night, 6 p.m. at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill. Dentist Jenna Schares program on experiences in the Air Force. Reservation CHANGES by Sept. 10, to Sue Johnson (283-1216; suzannemail2000@mchsi.com).
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Oelwein Writers League (OWLS) meeting, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Subway, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Nutrition and Wellness Series, noon to 1 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza. Topic: Power Up With Protein
Thursday, Sept. 19
LifeServe Blood Center community blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St. For an appointment, call 1-800-287-4903 or go to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Starmont Homecoming/Parent Night, 7 p.m. football game start, Starmont High School
Oelwein Homecoming, 7 p.m. football game starts at Husky Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 21
Fall Fling BBQ Cook-off, 4-7 p.m., Plaza Park in downtown Oelwein, live music by Patchy Fog, BBQ public tasting at 4:30 p.m. until meat is gone, also hosting a fall Bake-Off, $10 per person. Sidewalk Sales at downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
“Owl at Home” musical performance, 10 a.m., Oelwein Public Library
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Country Cottage Cafe, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Nutrition and Wellness Series, noon to 1 p.m., Oelwein Community Plaza. Topic: Exercise Your Independence
Friday, Sept. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Sept. 28
National Public Lands Day, 9 a.m. — noon. Osborne Nature Center
Monday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Oelwein MacDowell Club, 6:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Parish Center, Ron Luckeroth wood-carving program, co-hosts, Lynnette Rochford, Karen Farmer, Lynn Koch, Tammy Stasi
Wednesday, Oct 2
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at PJ’s Bar & Grill (Viper Lanes), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.
Husky Booster Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein High School Library. Everyone welcome.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rumours Tribute Show, 7 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, Fleetwood Mac show, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Ma & Pa’s Diner, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Clete & Connie’s, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Pizza Hut (voucher needed), a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Oelwein Area United Way Restaurant Day at Jo Jo’s Dairy Queen, a portion of sales this day will go to the 2019 United Way campaign
Tuesday, Nov. 15
The Everly Brothers’ Experience, 7:30 p.m., Williams Center for the Arts, tickets: $25 individual event, $165 for season tickets, available at Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 319-283-1105.
Friday, Dec. 6
Diabetes Support Group, 1 p.m., MercyOne 1st floor conference room
