Monday, Nov. 23
Fayette Co. Substance Abuse Coalition, meets 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Office of Student Life, 2nd Floor of the Student Center, Upper Iowa University, Fayette. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Friday, Nov. 27
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Annual Fayette County Fair Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Dance Pavillion on fairgrounds. Options: drive-thru, carry-out, dine-in. Proceeds will go toward a new fence along Highway 150.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
LifeServe Blood Drive, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Elgin Legion Hall. Appointment required, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Holiday Walk, “Old Towne Osborne,” 6-8 p.m., Osborne Nature Center, 29862 Osborne Road/Highway 13, five miles south of Elkader. Hear from pioneer villagers about the holidays. Reservations required at 563-245-1516. Outdoor walks start every 20 minutes, last 30 minutes. Dress for the weather. Free family event, but a donation of bird feed such as thistle and black oil sunflower seeds is requested. Clayton County Conservation.
Friday, Dec. 4
Olde Tyme Christmas Fireworks, 7 p.m. downtown Oelwein, citizens must stay in their vehicles and view the fireworks from one of the downtown parking lots.
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Holiday craft/vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buchanan Co. Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Independence, free admission. Vendors, print the registration form via this shortened link: https://rb.gy/p7d60m.
Monday, Dec. 7
Canceled P.E.O. Chapter CL meeting at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Maynard.
Thursday, Dec. 10
LifeServe Blood Drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Community Plaza. Appointment required, call 800.287.4903 or visit lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule.
Friday, Dec. 11
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein.
Monday, Dec. 14
West Central High School Choir, 7 p.m., auditorium. Seating marked in pods of two with two attendees per student participant. Mask up.
Thursday, Dec. 17
West Central High School Band will perform on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Seating in the auditorium will be marked off in pods of two with two attendees per student participant. Mask up.
Friday, Dec. 18
Canceled due to high COVID-19 spread: Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
Oelwein High School Vocal Concert, 7 p.m. in High School gym, tentatively two guests per performer (if state proclamation good through Dec. 10 is continued). Mask up.
Add your event to this calendar or change it by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662.