Thursday, May 13
Oelwein Middle School Play, “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Middle School (But Were Too Busy Being Stuffed in a Locker to Ask),” 7 p.m., Middle School Auditorium, 300 12th Ave. SE. There are no tickets that need to be purchased. Wear a mask, observe social distancing, and be prepared for other restrictions.
Friday, May 14
West Central Graduation, 7 p.m., Klinge Gym
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Oelwein Farmer’s Market starts, 8-11 a.m., First St. SW, parking lot across from the Coliseum.
Saturday, May 15
Post-Mother’s Day Wildflower Hike, along the Wapsipinicon River near Rowley, 9-10 a.m. Pre-registration required at www.buchanancountyparks.com, click on public events. Free.
Fayette County Master Gardeners plant sale, 8-11 a.m., Commercial Hall, Fayette County Fairgrounds.
Bake sale fundraiser for ALS, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tim Reed State Farm Insurance parking lot, 300 Rock Island Road, Oelwein. Free will donation bake sale, all funds go to Iowa ALS Association.
Sunday, May 16
Wapsie Valley High School Graduation, 1 p.m., High School.
Starmont Commencement, 1 p.m., Starmont High School Spectator Gym.
Oelwein High School Commencement, 2 p.m., High School Gym.
Monday, May 17
Wapsie Valley School Board, 6:30 p.m., High School Media Center.
Oelwein School Board, 7 p.m., usually in Administration Office.
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Tuesday, May 18
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Thursday, May 20
Community blood drive, noon-5 p.m. Oelwein Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., sponsored by Friends of MercyOne Oelwein. Appointments required: text LIFESERVE to 999-777; call 800-287-4903; visit lifeservebloodcenter.org
Friday, May 21
Last Day of School, Oelwein and Wapsie Valley calendars.
Oelwein Farmer’s Market starts, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, May 24
The Sorority Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. at the home of Ellen Howard, Manchester.
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Tuesday, May 25
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St. S.E., Oelwein. For more information, contact Roger Miller, 319-240-9135 or Dennis Backes, 319-240-6215.
Friday, May 28
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, May 31
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, June 4
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, June 7
P.E.O., Chapter CL will meet 12:30 p.m., in Zion Church parking lot, and carpool to rural Hawkeye for a 1 p.m. tour of Country View Dairy, led by Bob Howard. Address for the tour is 15197 230th St. (Hwy 18), Hawkeye.
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Thursday, June 10
Oelwein Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m. Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles. Featuring Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s music. Will announce 2020 Woman of the Year.
Friday, June 11
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Strawberry Days, live music 5-10 p.m. at Ball Diamonds, in Strawberry Point. Beau Timmerman music, 5-7 p.m. Strawberry Point Fire Department Barbecue Dinner, 5-8 p.m. Not Quite Brothers, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Strawberry Days continues, Strawberry Point. 5k Walk/Run hosted by City Park and Rec, 8 a.m. Registration at Campbell Park. Little Mr. and Miss Strawberry crowning, 9 a.m., Ball Diamonds. 5k Fun Run, 10:45 a.m., line up at St. Mary Catholic Church. Hometown Heroes Parade lineup, 10 a.m. Parade, 11 a.m. Carnival games, mobile axe throwing, 12-6 p.m. at Ball Diamonds, Civic Center grounds. Free strawberries and ice cream, 1 p.m., Ball Diamond. Basketball shooting contest, 2 p.m., Civic Center. Third Offense music, 4-6 p.m. Ball Diamonds stage. Cody Hicks music, 7-10 p.m., Ball Diamonds stage.
Sunday, June 13
Strawberry Days concludes. Tractor and Truck Pull, 11 a.m., Campbell Park, Strawberry Point.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, June 14
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, June 18
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, June 19
Hawkeye Fun Days, 8 p.m., Community Hall, 102 E Main St., Hawkeye.
Monday, June 21
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Thursday, June 24
Fairbank Island Days, 5 p.m., at Island Park. Music truck.
Friday, June 25
Fairbank Island Days. Not Quite Brothers music, 8 p.m., at Island Park, Fairbank.
Maynard Days in evening (June 25-26)
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Saturday, June 26
Fairbank Island Days. 10 a.m. Parade. Adam Doleac music, 8 p.m., at Island Park. See facebook.com/fairbankislanddays or fairbankislanddays.com.
Maynard Days, DJ in evening. (June 24-26)
St. Lucas Fun Day.
Monday, June 28
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 2
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Sunday, July 4
Aurora 4th of July Celebration. Live music by Mike Johnson and Tim Moorehouse, from 6-9 p.m. Parade, 1 p.m. Line up at Methodist Church. Flag raising, tractor pull, 11 a.m. See facebook.com/AuroraComClub.
Monday, July 5
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Thursday, July 8
Oelwein Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m., Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles. Featuring Flatland Ridge music.
Friday, July 9
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, July 12
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 16
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, July 19
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 23
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Saturday, July 24
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Sunday, July 25
Backbone Bluegrass Festival, at Backbone State Park, Dundee. A dozen artists. Schedule, pricing, accommodations at backbonebluegrass.com.
Monday, July 26
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Friday, July 30
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 8-11 a.m., First St. and First Ave. SW, parking lot behind log cabin.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will offering
Monday, Aug. 2
Oelwein Farmer’s Market, 3-6 p.m., First St. and First Ave. S.W., parking lot behind the log cabin.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Lamont Day. Live music, 8 p.m., Main Street. Bounce house and laser tag at City Park and bean bag tournament on Main Street, all 12-4 p.m.
