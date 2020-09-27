Monday, Sept. 28
Understanding College Costs and Aid, free presentation from the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) for Oelwein High School juniors, seniors and parents, 7 p.m. Zoom link https://rb.gy/xc6vgn or search Facebook for “events near Oelwein.” Topics will include review of the FAFSA application and results, comparing college costs and scholarships. Contact Karolyn Kane at 319-283-2731 ext. 1288 or Katie Rice ext. 1287.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Career and College Planning, free presentation from the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) for Oelwein High School sophomores, juniors and parents, at 5:30 p.m. Zoom link: https://rb.gy/bbxdyz, or search Facebook for “events near Oelwein.” Hosted by the OHS Counseling Office and a rep of the nonprofit Iowa College Action Network. Topics will include career exploration and assessment, academic requirements, admission process, college selection and visits, application process, understanding attendance costs, scholarships and successful transitions. Contact Karolyn Kane at 319-283-2731 ext. 1288 or Katie Rice ext. 1287.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Plaza
Moonlit Kayak Paddle, 6:30-7:30 p.m. 2501 Wapsi Access Blvd. Preregister at www.buchanancountyparks.com $5 per person.
Friday, Oct. 2
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Otter Creek Animal Shelter Fall Fest, noon to 3 p.m. Outdoor event with food for a free will donation, children’s activities, a bake sale, craft and shelter items for sale and a scarecrow contest with prizes.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Staff of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Des Moines) offering help with federal agencies, 10-11 a.m., Independence Public Library Freedom Room, 805 First Street West, Independence. Ernst will not be present. Help is available for a range of casework issues including COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security, Medicare benefits, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and so forth.
Westgate Fire and Rescue annual open house, 5-7 p.m., fire prevention program 6 p.m., hotdogs, refreshments, fire truck rides, coloring contest for kids, pick up pictures to color at Westgate businesses, library, fire station.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Oelwein Firefighters’ Spaghetti Supper, 4-8 p.m., drive-through pickup only, $10 per plate, spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad, can split into two for children portions.
Friday, Oct. 9
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
National Fossil Day, 5 p.m., Boeis Bend Area, Quasqueton. Preregister 319-636-2617
Friday, Oct. 16
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Pony Hollow 15K Run, 9 a.m., pre-registration only. http://getmeregistered.com/PonyHollow or call 563-245-1516
Friday, Oct. 30
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.