Saturday, Oct. 17
Decorah Women’s March, 11:45 a.m., Water Street, Decorah. Noon, slow march to Winneshiek County Courthouse for speakers, music. Kid-friendly. Mask up over 2 years old, and practice social distancing. See facebook.com/decorahwomxnsmarch.
Monday, Oct. 19
Starmont School Board meeting, changed to Oct. 19 instead of Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m., open to the public as well as available by Zoom. Agenda at starmont.k12.ia.us/district/school_board_meetings.
Chapter CL, P.E.O., 7 p.m. Farmer’s Daughter Quilt Shop. The program is “Love in Every Stitch.”
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein. 319-240-9135.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Courtesy deadline to sign up for Second Annual Appreciation Dinner for all Fayette County responders — firefighters, emergency medical techs and law enforcement, their families and retirees from these fields, to be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, Fayette Fire Department. To ensure enough meals, email by Oct. 21 your name, the organization you are with and the number of meals you are picking up for your family or group to appreciationdinnerrsvp@gmail.com. Hosted by Sheriff Marty Fisher, catered by T & T BBQ. U.S Congress designated Oct 28 as National First Responders Day in 2017.
Early Out Kid's Club, 1:15-3:30 p.m. at Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St.
Thursday, Oct. 22
VFW Chili & Chili Dog meal, 4:30-6 p.m., Oelwein, drive up only, free will donations.
Friday, Oct. 23
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Fayette Community Library Book Sale, 1-5 p.m., 104 W. State St., Fayette. Call 563-425-3344.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Big Run for Little League, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m, Williams Wellness Center, behind Oelwein High School. Sign-up to run, jog, walk, bike or use the elliptical on the hour for up to 55 minutes. Cost for one, three mile segment is $20, includes event T-shirt. Any additional three-mile segments will cost an extra $5 each. Raises funds to replace $4,000 of equipment lost in June 9 flooding. Outdoor, $1 run at 4 p.m., no T-shirt.
Pony Hollow 15K Run, 9 a.m., pre-registration only. http://getmeregistered.com/PonyHollow or call 563-245-1516.
Fayette Community Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 104 W. State St., Fayette. Call 563-425-3344.
Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle, 1-3 p.m., Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Slingshot pumpkins into Fontana Lake with Buchanan County Conservation. Then paddle out to retrieve your pumpkin and repeat if desired. All pumpkins – whole or in pieces – must be retrieved from the lake. Practice safe social distancing.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Westgate Fire & Rescue fall breakfast, 7 a.m.-noon, dine in or carry out at the fire station, free will donation, pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, cinnamon rolls, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, fruit/pudding, beverages. Proceeds support training, projects, equipment upgrades.
Monday, Oct. 26
Fayette Co. Substance Abuse Coalition, meets 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Office of Student Life, 2nd Floor of the Student Center, Upper Iowa University, Fayette. Everyone is welcome.
NEICAC Board of Directors meeting, 6 p.m. via ZOOM
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program, 6:30 p.m. Evangelical Free Church, Oelwein, 319-240-9135.
Suicide prevention-focused public program from Alive and Running Iowa founder Ryan Nesbit, Dunkerton area native, 6:30 p.m., Fairbank Fire Station, 301 Grove St. Nesbit will share a compelling story that begins with a tragedy in Dunkerton and continues with healing.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Oelwein Public Library remote-access book club discussion of “A Dog’s Way Home” by W. Bruce Cameron, 10 a.m. Call-in or use the GoToMeeting application. For details how to join, email librarian Deann Fox, dfox@oelwein.lib.ia.us.
“Witches Night Out” promo, 4-8 p.m. at participating Sumner businesses.
Early Out Kid's Club, 1:15-3:30 p.m. at Fayette Community Library, 104 W. State St.
Friday, Oct. 30
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Fat Boy's 3rd Annual Halloween Bash, 9 p.m., Fat Boy’s Saloon, 108 Main St. S., Hazleton. T.B.A.
Antioch Christian Church, Trunk or Treat from Six Feet from 6-8 p.m. Volunteers will need to decorate trunks, provide at least two bags of candy and have a candy delivery system in place. One can be provided, registration required at https://lifeisforliving.org/trunkortreat.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Dunkerton Fall Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dunkerton Community School.
Trick-or-treat hours set: Fayette, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (and 2-3 p.m. is a Halloween Walk-Around at Maple Crest Campus, 100 Bolger Dr., Fayette), Fairbank trick-or-treat will be 4-6 p.m., Readlyn 4-6 p.m., Maynard 4-7 p.m., Hazleton 5-7 p.m., Sumner, 5-8 p.m., and Jesup 6-8 p.m., all on Halloween night. Practice safe social distancing, six feet from treat-givers. Only accept wrapped treats. Follow CDC guidance.
Westgate and Oelwein did not set hours. Westgate encouraged treat-givers to turn on porch lights.
Oelwein Lions Club to host Virtual Halloween Costume Contest, via their Facebook page. Contest is open to kids 0-18 in the Oelwein community. Prizes for top 25 costumes.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Free mammograms at MercyOne Oelwein, 1 to 7 p.m., Call 319-292-2225 to make appt.
Monday, Nov. 23
Fayette Co. Substance Abuse Coalition, meets 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., Office of Student Life, 2nd Floor of the Student Center, Upper Iowa University, Fayette. Everyone is welcome.
Friday, Dec. 4
Olde Tyme Christmas, 5-7 p.m. downtown Oelwein
Saturday, Dec. 5
Holiday craft/vendor fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Buchanan Co. Fairgrounds 4-H Building, Independence, free admission. Vendors, print the registration form via this shortened link: https://rb.gy/p7d60m.
