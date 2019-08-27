Tuesday, Aug. 27
Maynard Community Blood Drive, 3-5 p.m. St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Oelwein Area Historical Society, 5:30 picnic supper at The Coliseum, bring a dish to share. Program 6:30 p.m. “Music and My Dad” with Mary Kay Miller, and sing-along around the baby grand.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
The Sorority Sisters, will meet at the home of Barb Sanders at 10:45 a.m. to travel to Cedar Falls to have lunch at the Happy Barn.
Friday, Aug. 30
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 2
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Oelwein MacDowell Club will meet at the public library, 6 p.m. for the annual Founders Day potluck and meeting. Members are to bring a dish to share and own table service.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com
Sacred Heart Parish ice cream social, 4:30-6:40 p.m. at Sacred Heart gym, grilled burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips, various desserts, floats, sundaes, free will donation, carryouts, 238-2802.
Friday, Sept. 6
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Saturday, Sept. 7
B-B-Q Supper, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 225 20th St S.E., Oelwein. Freewill offering. Brisket, potato salad, beans, dessert, drink. Carryout meals available for pickup.
Sunday, Sept. 8
89th annual Jarchow family reunion, noon potluck, Hawkeye Methodist Church, 1 block north of the bank, bring a dish to share, photos to ID; weddings, births, deaths for the family record.
Monday, Sept. 9
National Alliance on Mental Illness Family Support Group, 5:30-6:45 p.m., 607 Washington, Decorah.
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Oelwein Masonic Lodge annual fish fry, 4:30-7:30 p.m. or until fish is gone. Kern’s sweet corn, potato salad, beverage, $9, free supper for kids age 5 and under.
Benefit fundraiser for Melody Dawson family, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 1st Baptist Church, Oelwein. Hamburger or hotdog meal.
Friday, Sept. 13
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 16
P.E.O./Husbands’ Night, 6 p.m. at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill. Dentist Jenna Schares program on experiences in the Air Force. Reservation CHANGES by Sept. 10, to Sue Johnson (283-1216; suzannemail2000@mchsi.com)
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday Night Park’n, 6-10 p.m., downtown Oelwein, sponsored by Odd Rods.
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 23
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
All Families Matter meeting, 6:30 p.m., Oelwein Public Library
Friday, Sept. 27
Hootenanny, 6-9 p.m., Oelwein Coliseum, live music, free will donation.
Monday, Sept. 30
Oelwein Area Grief Support meeting, 1 p.m., Methodist Church.
Wednesday, Oct 2
Veteran’s Breakfast, 7-8:30 a.m., Arlington Place Living, free to veterans and service members, RSVP 319-269-1877 or welcome@arlingtonplaceliving.com.
Add your event to this calendar by sending details to editor@oelweindailyregister.com or mailing them to Daily Register Calendar, 25 1st St. SE, P.O. Box 511, Oelwein, IA 50662