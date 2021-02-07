Explore Iowa's aquatic wildlife diversity

AMES – From the mighty Mississippi to small puddles in the middle of crop fields or forests, Iowa has a remarkable diversity of aquatic ecosystems and organisms that depend on them. In this webinar, Adam Janke, assistant professor in natural resources ecology and management and extension wildlife specialist at Iowa State University, will explore this wildlife diversity and highlight some unique, and perhaps less understood, species of wildlife found in Iowa’s aquatic ecosystems.
“Landowners, farmers, engineers, agronomists and many more people are routinely engaged in water quality conservation work, but they rarely get to see the fruits of their labor or understand how actions taken on farms or in cities can help biological diversity right here in Iowa,” said Janke. “In this presentation, we’ll dig deeper on aquatic ecosystems, beyond just an understanding of nitrogen and phosphorus, and celebrate and admire the wildlife diversity that call our waters home.”
Janke is a wildlife biologist who does research and education on wildlife habitat conservation and management in working landscapes. He hopes that people will learn about a species or two that they didn’t know about before and will keep an eye out for that species in one of Iowa’s many unique aquatic ecosystems.
Webinar Access Instructions
The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time. Archived webinars are available online.