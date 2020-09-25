Students kindergarten through 12th grade can join 4-H anytime during the school year but it is to their advantage to join as soon as possible to get all the benefits 4-H provides.
4-H is a place where youth people are given many opportunities to build confidence, learn responsibility and develop life skills they need and will last them a lifetime.
4-H is a place where youth make friends, share interests and work together with a caring adult in a safe environment to become productive citizens, outstanding communicators, effective leaders and successful learners.
4-H offers youth opportunities for mastery, service, self-determination, planning for the future and engaged learning. There are hundreds of projects available for members to participate in.
There are currently 13 4-H clubs located throughout Fayette County. Fayette County Clover Kids members are those currently in kindergarten through 3rd grade. 4-H Community Club members consist of youth 4th through 12th grade.
Last year nearly 300 young people, kindergarten through 12th grade participated in Fayette County 4-H.
Michele Kelly, County Youth Coordinator wants to know, "Are you involved? Would you like to be involved?"
If your answer is "yes," contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 218 South Main, Fayette or phone 563-425-3331 to speak with Michele. She can also be reached by emailing kellymd@iastate.edu.
Adults interested in sharing your expertise, experience and enthusiasm, are also encouraged to reach out to Michele, with what it is they would like to share with 4-H clubs. A list of topics will be compiled as club’s seek guest speakers for the upcoming 4-H year.