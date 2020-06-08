With social distancing this summer Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Fayette County is unable to do face-to-face day camps with the kiddos, grades kindergarten through fourth.
Katelin Pagel, Summer Program assistant is so sad but would like kids to participate by picking up take and make camp kits at various locations throughout Fayette County. Each free kit will include most of the supplies and directions.
There are seven total camp kits available for pick up over the next seven weeks. These camp kits are open to all youth, not just current 4-H members.
Anyone interested in signing up may contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 563-425-3331 or email Katelin Pagel at kpagel1@iastate.edu.
The camp brochure is available at www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette/4h. Check it out and get registered by the deadline date to receive materials of interest.
The signup deadlines for each camp are the Wednesday of each week beginning June 10 and running through July 29. “Art Explosion” is the first camp. All the camps can be found in the brochure on the website.
Kids are encouraged to complete each camp kit and take a photo of their work, then either email it to Katelin Pagel at kpagel1@iastate.edu or post them to the Fayette County 4-Hand ISU Extension and Outreach Facebook page using the hashtag#FayetteCoCampKit to be entered in a giveaway.
Each camp kit you complete and upload pictures of will count as one entry. Winners will be picked at random on Aug. 7.