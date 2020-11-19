The Fairbank Public Library is hosting its annual library fundraiser now through Monday, Dec. 7
The fundraiser is a holiday gift basket event just in time for Christmas shopping.
The library is looking for local businesses to put together theme baskets or gift certificates/cards for the auction. The gift baskets along with who donated the items will be displayed around the Fairbank Public Library and a silent auction will be held.
Funds raised through this event will be used for materials for the library and programming.
If you wish to donate or bid on an item please contact the library. These items can also be viewed on the library’s Facebook page and can be bid on by calling the library at 319-635-2487.
The Fairbank Library is thankful for the continued public support it receives from patrons and businesses. A few of the baskets ready for auction are pictured.