The Fairbank Public Library recently received memorials from area residents wishing to remember friends and relatives.

Monetary donations were received from the Wilma Haberkamp Estate, Doris Randall and Madonna Welsch.

Literary memorials included:

In memory of Wilma Haberkamp, “Liberating Yourself from LYME” from Carol Murray

In memory of Angie VanDaele, “Ducks on the Road” from Dave and Pat Chase

In memory of Becky VanDaele, “The Best Place in the World” from Dave and Pat Chase

In memory of Clair Levendusky, “Under Fire,” “Power & Empire,” “Point of Contact,” “’Twas The Night Before Christmas,” “Timeless Toys,”and “The Plan” from Mark and Barb Babiak

In Memory of Clarence “Whitey” Shannon, “Bathed in Prayer” from Jessica Shannon, and “How Happiness Happens” from Janelle Shannon

