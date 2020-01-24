IOWA CITY — More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester.
Area students who achieved academic excellence with placement on the dean’s list are given by their hometowns, with course of study included.
Aurora — Kyle Wessels, Major: Radiation Sciences; College: Carver College of Medicine;
Brandon — Noreasa Higgins, Major: English; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Dundee — Kody Kleve, Major: Enterprise Leadership; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Elgin — Megan Chapman, Major: Pre-Medicine; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Leanne Lenhart, Major: Political Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Fairbank — Holly Haberman, Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jacob Hammitt, Major: Russian; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Maria Kayser, Major: Political Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Anna Sauerbrei, Major: Psychology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Fayette — Helena Fantz, Major: Health and Human Physiology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Independence — Ryan Adams, Major: Cinema; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Dalton Bantz, Major: Cinema; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Ericka Barloon, Major: Music Education; College: College of Education; Kanyon Cooksley, Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Matthew Decker, Major: Chemical Engineering; College: College of Engineering; Kaylee Eilers, Major: Art; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Mitchell Evens, Major: Mechanical Engineering; College: College of Engineering; Josie Fischels, Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Sean Geertsema, Major: Business Direct Admission; College: Tippie College of Business; Kelsey Gruber, Major: Human Physiology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Melissa Ivy, Major: Social Work; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Meria Ivy, Major: Journalism and Mass Communication; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Regan Liss, Major: Public Health; College: College of Public Health; Aunna Marzen, Major: Music; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Emma Meador, Major: Public Health; College: College of Public Health; Michael Meyer, Major: Sport and Recreation Management; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Avery Nabholz, Major: Music Education; College: College of Education; Avri Ruffcorn, Major: Global Health Studies; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jonathan Sanford, Major: Political Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Jesup — Josephine Loyd, Major: Radiation Sciences Interest; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Andrea Rottinghaus, Major: Social Work; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Oelwein — Natalie Bradley, Major: Elementary Education; College: College of Education;
Readlyn — Cassidy Brunscheon, Major: Business Direct Admission; College: Tippie College of Business;
Rowley — Tucker Chorpening, Major: English; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Stanley — Samantha Frost, Major: Chemistry; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Strawberry Point — Delaney Baumgartner, Major: Political Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Quinn O’Brien, Major: Human Physiology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Sumner — Lindsey Meyer, Major: Speech and Hearing Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jordan Miller, Major: Political Science; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Macy Seehase, Major: Biology; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences;
Winthrop — Kennedy Amos, Major: Elementary Education; College: College of Education; Jack Gorman, Major: Environmental Engineering; College: College of Engineering; Kaylee Kortenkamp, Major: Biomedical Engineering; College: College of Engineering