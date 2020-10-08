Oelwein Fire Chief Mike Hillman has set the open burning dates for the city of Oelwein to begin Saturday, Oct. 17 and continue through Sunday, Nov. 29. This time frame is set aside for the open burning of natural yard waste, limbs, leaves, etc., on the property in which it grew.
Chief Hillman advises care should always be taken to have a hose attached to a water source set up by the fire. Windy days must be avoided. Also, remember it is never legal to burn furniture, garbage, building material and plastic.