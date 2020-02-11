DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following area students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2019 Academic Dean’s List.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
Students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns.
Independence — Katie Gee and Joel Sweeney
Jesup — Alex McCombs
Maynard — Dawson Wirtz
Sumner — Hillary Oberbroeckling and Callie Yearous
The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees, as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to around 2,300 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.