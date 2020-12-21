Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fareway gifts for small businesses

From left are Jeff Meyers, meat market manager, Deb Howard, OCAD executive director, Carolyn Spence, OCAD office manager, and Tyler Lamphier, assistant grocery manager.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Fareway Stores, Inc. has generously provided $200,000 in Fareway cards for Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executive members to support small businesses in their communities.

These gift cards are intended to support small business and their employees who have been impacted during the COVID-19 crisis. The chambers applied to receive the cards in the amount of $2,000.

Oelwein Chamber and Area Development was approved to receive $2,000 in cards. The forty $50 cards will be distributed to chosen small business owners and their employees. The cards were presented to OCAD by Jeff Meyers, Fareway Meat Department manager and Tyler Lamphier, Grocery assistant manager on Friday, Dec. 18.

