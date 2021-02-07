AMES – In response to high levels of both personal and financial farm stress, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering three “Farm Couple Getaways” aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting or farm transitioning, or who would just like a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
The first getaway will be held Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27 at Best Western Plus in Dubuque. The dates and locations for the other getaways are as follows:
• Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, at Lake Shore Center at Okoboji in Milford.
• Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, at Hotel Winneshiek in Decorah.
The getaways run from 12:30 p.m. on the first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day. There is no cost to attend, as food, lodging and other expenses are being paid for by sponsorships. However, there is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the event.
“Past Farm Couple Getaways have proven to be beneficial to farm couples. They are a productive and delightful time to discuss items of importance to help farms and families be successful,” said Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
Each getaway will consist of 10 farm couples and the extension facilitators. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis, due two weeks prior to each session. Registration brochures for the various sites can be obtained from select ISU Extension and Outreach county offices, or from dairy specialists.
Jenn Bentley can be reached at jbentley@iastate.edu or at the Winneshiek County office at 563-382-2949; Fred Hall, at fredhall@iastate.edu or the Sioux County office at 712-737-4230; and Larry Tranel, at tranel@iastate.edu or the Dubuque County office at 563-583-6496.
The Farm Couple Getaways statewide gold sponsor is the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, with other local sponsors recognized at each local event. More information is available in the event brochure for Eastern or Western Iowa at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/dairyteam/farm-couple-getaways.