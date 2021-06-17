Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

VOLGA — Jenna Nicole Fassbinder is among spring 2021 graduates of Northwest Missouri State University. Fassbinder, of Volga, earned a Master of Science in Education, with majors in curriculum and instruction.

