The annual Fayette County 4-H Omelet/Pancake Brunch will be held Sunday, March 15, at the Fayette County Fair Dance Pavilion located at the fairgrounds in West Union.
Serving will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a menu consisting of made to order omelet, all you can eat pancakes, applesauce, coffee and milk. Tickets are $8 per person with preschool and younger served free breakfast.
Throughout the event a silent basket auction of items donated from clubs and individuals will be held. Bidding takes place from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. with winners announced at the end of the brunch. Winners do not have to be present to win but must be responsible to pick up the prize at the Fayette County Extension Office in Fayette.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting a Fayette County 4-H member, at the door or at the Extension Office located at 218 S. Main in Fayette.
Proceeds from the brunch are used to maintain and promote Fayette County 4-H programing.