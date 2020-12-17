Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The deadline to submit grant applications to the Fayette County Community Foundation for its 2021 grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020. The online grant application can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.fayetteccf.org.

Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or a government entity serving Fayette County in order to be considered for funding.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant recipients will be announced in March 2021.

In 2020, a total of $121,151 in discretionary grants were awarded to 22 area nonprofit and government agency projects serving Fayette County. Since 2005, the Fayette County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants benefitting Fayette County residents and communities.

For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106.

Trending Food Videos