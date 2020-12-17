The deadline to submit grant applications to the Fayette County Community Foundation for its 2021 grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020. The online grant application can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.fayetteccf.org.
Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or a government entity serving Fayette County in order to be considered for funding.
First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant recipients will be announced in March 2021.
In 2020, a total of $121,151 in discretionary grants were awarded to 22 area nonprofit and government agency projects serving Fayette County. Since 2005, the Fayette County Community Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants benefitting Fayette County residents and communities.
For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at (319) 287-9106.