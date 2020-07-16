On behalf of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Deputy and D.A.R.E. Instructor Chris Schveiger congratulates these 2020 DARE Essay winners.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Sheriff's Office was unable to have a graduation this year. However, the Fayette County DARE program would like to recognize all the hard work these students put into this program.
"The mission of D.A.R.E. Iowa is to improve the quality of life of the youth of our community by teaching students to avoid harmful choices in and out of our communities and schools."
This year the Fayette County DARE program consisted of more than 150 students from 3 different schools including NFV Middle School at Elgin, West Central School at Maynard, and Starmont School rural Arlington.
Some of the core concepts students learned in the 10-week Dare Program are self-control, risks, consequences, safe and responsible decisions, communication, and how to be a safe and responsible citizen. Students also participated in an Internet safety class.
Each student had the opportunity to write an essay at the end of the program to describe what they have learned from DARE. The 2020 DARE Essay winners are: From NFV Middle School: Judah Buitenwerf, Kayleigh Delgado, Devin Schott, and Jaelin Clark (not pictured); West Central Middle School: Onnie Tenney; Starmont Middle School: Noah Gelner and Abby Grawe. Congratulations to these seven students on winning the 2020 DARE Essay. Some students were not available for photos.
Students will receive their DARE Certificates and T-shirts when they return to the 2020/2021 school year. The Sheriff's Office extends a special thank you to the teachers and administrators for being flexible and willing to move schedules around.