WEST UNION — Fayette County Master Gardeners will hold a plant sale on Saturday, May 15, at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, West Union, in the Commercial Hall from 8-11 a.m.
“our annual plant sale is a great low-cost way for the public to buy healthy perennials, bulbs, annuals, vegetables, houseplants and herbs that Master Gardeners bring from their own gardens,” said Sue Updegraff, Fayette County Master Gardener Chair. Members will also be available to answer gardening questions.
The plants are donated by the Master Gardeners. Most plants come from their gardens and are potted in early spring. Several members dig bulbs and plants in the fall and winter them over for the sale.
Proceeds from the sale support projects that include schools, libraries, day care center, community, and Fayette County Fair, as well as a scholarship for a county high school senior pursuing study in horticulture.
For more information about the plant sale or the Master Gardener program contact Deb Kahler at 563-425-3331 or dkahler@iastate.edu at the Fayette County Extension Office.