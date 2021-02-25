WIC Clinics for Fayette County residents will be open for in person certifications and recertification appointments only, starting in March. Persons are asked to follow the instructions on the text message reminders if you need to come in person or if your appointment will be completed over the phone. Everyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a mask.
WIC Clinic in West Union will be Thursday, March 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 130 S. Washington St.
WIC Clinic in Oelwein will be at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 E. Charles St., Monday, March 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, March 16, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Persons should contact Clayton County VNA WIC Program at 1-888-836-7867 or 563-880-0941 for more information or to schedule an appointment.