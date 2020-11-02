The Fayette Police Department and Peacocks for Progress are leading a Christmas Toy Drive until 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
The Campus-wide goal is 25 toys, which will benefit children in the area who may not otherwise receive presents this holiday season. Faculty, staff and students are asked to consider spending approximately $10 on a toy and place it in the collection box in the front of the Student Center cafeteria (blue and green wall).
Upper Iowa University clubs and organizations wanting to earn volunteer credit hours can donate two toys for a service. Email fad@uiu.edu with pictures of what you donated to get credit. There will be a table near the Servery doors to place donations. Also log your service on uiu.edu/service.
Members of the general public can drop off their donations with any officer at the Fayette Police Department. Each donation will receive one Limited Edition Fayette Police Patch colored in purple for Domestic Violence Awareness. These patches are also available to purchase for $5.
All funds/toys will go to Helping Services for Youth and Families, and the Riverview Center at the end of the donation period.