Like to learn how to use natural materials from our roadsides and timbers to make colorful seasonal wreaths?
The Fayette Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) invites kids and their family to a fun filled, hands-on learning workshop for this … and you can take home your wreath to display, or share with another. The program runs from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Oelwein Library.
Natural materials such as wild grapevines, pine and spruce boughs, sumac, red osier dogwood, sorghum, etc., plus ribbons will be provided. If you want, you can bring your own materials also.
Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable goods for free admission, which will be donated to area food pantries. To aid in planning for materials, please contact the Oelwein Library at 319-283-1515.
TAKO is a nonprofit youth and nature oriented volunteer group, dedicated to sharing and teaching our youth about our natural world.