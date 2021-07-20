AMANA — The Amana Arts Guild will host the Amana Festival of the Arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and several local businesses and galleries will have art specials and activities. The festival will be held at the Market Barn area.
This special event will feature sales of fine arts, crafts, and traditional Colony folk arts by local and guest artists. A unique part of the festival will be demonstrations as visitors enjoy observing: woodturning, quilting, tinsmithing, basket-making, spinning and painting.
Guests will also enjoy local foods such as Amana bratwurst, sauerkraut, homemade apple fritters, and baked goods. There will be entertainment throughout the day at the Market Barn.
The Friend of the Arts Award presentation will be at 2 p.m. A $250 shopping spree at the new shop Gallery on Main will be raffled off with the drawing at 4 p.m. at the festival. Tickets are for sale now at the Gallery on Main, located at 4502 220th Trail in Amana and will be for sale at the festival the day of the event. Persons need not be present to win.
The Amana Festival of the Arts is a juried event and new artisans are welcome; please contact the Amana Arts Guild for more information.
Also on Saturday, Aug. 7, visitors will find an Art Sale featuring local artisans at Ackerman Winery beginning at 10 a.m. At Catiri’s Art Oasis, artist Maggie Vandewalle will be on site and demonstrating live from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Amana Arts Guild’s new Gallery on Main will host artist David Garmen who will be demonstrating live beginning at 11 a.m.