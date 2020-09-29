Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced Tuesday a new federal grant to help Northeast Iowa Community College serve the needs of low-income students.
The $424,423 Strengthening Institutions Program grant provided by the U.S. Department of Education is meant to improve and strengthen recipients’ academic quality, institutional management and fiscal stability, and will fund the first year of an anticipated five-year program.
“Providing affordable, accessible higher-education to all Iowans — regardless of where they live or their income status — is essential to growing our economy and increasing opportunity.” Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer said. “This grant will help ensure Northeast Iowa Community College has the resources it needs to serve Iowa’s low-income and first-generation students and set them on a path toward a bright future.”
Northeast Iowa Community College serves eight northeast Iowa counties, and operates campuses in Calmar and Peosta. It offers 30 different academic programs, 20 diploma programs and 7 certificate programs.