DES MOINES — In 2020, the music stopped at the Iowa State Fair, but what better way to launch the 2021 Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series presented by Homemakers Furniture than with big name country icon Blake Shelton?
Last performing on the Grandstand in 2008 with Tracy Lawrence, Shelton will perform at the Iowa State Fair with special guest Matt Stell on Friday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. Tickets ($45-$90) go on sale Friday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849.
Blake Shelton continues to add to his superstar status. His single "Happy Anywhere" featuring Gwen Stefani marked his 28th No.1 on the country airplay charts and topped the Country Digital Song Sales chart with nearly 27,000 tracks sold in the first week alone.
With award wins nearing the hundreds and more recently named Country Artist of the Year at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, the Iowa State Fair is thrilled to have Shelton, along with up-and-coming country artist Matt Stell, in the Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series presented by Homemakers Furniture on the Kum & Go Stage in 2021.
*All safety precautions per COVID-19 will be taken as required in August 2021
Previously announced Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concerts from 2020 have been postponed to the following dates: Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (Aug. 14), The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 17), Styx with special guest Tesla (Aug. 18), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 19), Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 21). Available tickets can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org.
Only iowastatefair.org and etix.com sell official online tickets for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. Although other online ticket brokers may imply they are an official seller, we can't guarantee tickets purchased from other sources are legitimate. Children under the age of 2 do not need a Grandstand ticket. Please see concert maps for reserved and seated or standing pit area. Convenience charges apply to all tickets. Grandstand tickets do not include Fair admission.