...Hazardous Travel Developing As Snow Slowly Moves North and East...
.Snow continues to move slowly to the north and east from
southwest Wisconsin back through northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota where snow covered and slick roads have been reported.
Accidents have been reported. Amounts up to 2 to 4 inches have
been reported so far in the heavier band. Visibility will be
reduced to under 1/2 mile at times with snowfall rates over 1 inch
per hour possible. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are
expected over parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota with
locally higher amounts possible. Snow will slowly move into west
central Wisconsin through early to mid afternoon.
As the snow exits, a period of freezing drizzle is
possible generally from late afternoon into the evening. Light
icing could result, mostly on elevated and untreated surfaces.
Motorists, be ready for slippery to hazardous conditions.
Consider altering travel plans if conditions warrant it. If you
must go out, be sure to check road conditions prior to departing.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected, with light freezing drizzle
possible. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and
ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
