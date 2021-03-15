Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

First Baptist Church youth of Oelwein are renewing their group activities after being closed for a year for health and safety.

All community and area high school and young adults up to and including 21 are invited to join the group every Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:30. The church is located at 31 First Ave. N.E. Persons should enter through the parking lot entrance door.

Fun and spiritual group activities are featured. Christian camp opportunities are also being pursued. They will be working to raise funds to support local community activities as well.

For more information, contact Chuck Wengel by private message on the church Facebook page, Fbc Oelwein.

