IOWA CITY — Josie Fischels of Independence, placed 14 out of the top 20 finalists in the Personality/Profile Writing Competition of the 2021 Hearst Journalism Awards program. Fishels is majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication, and Theatre Arts at the University of Iowa.
Fischels' winning story was about the legacy of the state of Iowa's first poet laureate, Marvin Bell. It was published in The Daily Iowan, Iowa's campus student-run newspaper.
"It's been a dream to have a piece of mine even nominated for Hearst Journalism Award. I had heard about colleagues of mine at The Daily Iowan having their extraordinary pieces submitted to Hearst. I am so grateful for the tools the organization and School of Journalism and Mass Communication have given me to make this a possibility," Fischels said.
Fischels said her nomination was the result of the proactive efforts of assistant professor Lillian Martell.
Fischels' anticipated graduation date is spring 2022.