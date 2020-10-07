OELWEIN — Floral Hills Memorial Gardens’ traditional fall cleanup deadline is Thursday, Oct. 15. Persons who would like to keep their summer grave decorations or eternal lights, must remove them before Oct. 15.
The cemetery staff will be removing all remaining decorations on Friday, Oct. 16, and turning the vases down for winter. Persons who have a shepherd’s hook may use it to place winter decorations on the grave starting Sunday, Nov. 1. Shepherd hooks not being used for winter decorations should be taken home until spring.