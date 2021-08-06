Many Iowans are exploring how to home preserve their garden bounty to enjoy it all year long. Learn how to safely preserve that fresh taste of summer during upcoming free, one-hour online food preservation classes from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach:
Preserve the Taste of Summer: Totally Tomatoes.
During this one-hour session, you will learn how to safely can tomatoes via hot water bath canning and pressure canning, as well as information on how to make salsa, other tomato products, and freeze and dry tomatoes. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Preserve the Taste of Summer: All about Apples.
During this one-hour session, you will learn the proper ways to safely can, freeze and dry apples. Monday, Sept. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
While participation in these sessions is complementary, registration is required. Reserve your spot today at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/events
For more information, contact Jill Weber, Human Sciences Specialist, Nutrition and Wellness, jrweber@iastate.edu, (319)-234-6811 or your local county ISU Extension and Outreach office.