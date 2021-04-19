AMES – RaeAnn Rueber Gordon has been hired as a regional director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Linn, Benton, Jones and Cedar counties in east central Iowa. She began the position April 15. As regional director, Gordon will provide administrative leadership to county extension offices that meet legal obligations of the extension districts and oversee delivery of educational programs that align with the needs of the area.
Most recently, Gordon served as interim regional director for Linn, Benton and Cedar counties and currently serves as the Linn County director for ISU Extension and Outreach. From 2006 to 2017, Gordon was the program and organizational leader for the Partnership for Safe Families in Cedar Rapids.
“RaeAnn has much experience in staff management and partner relationship development. We are pleased she has accepted the permanent role of regional director for the area,” said Andrea Nelson, assistant vice president with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We congratulate and welcome her to her new role with ISU Extension and Outreach.”
Gordon is the daughter of Dale and Mary Buckman Rueber, Westgate, participated many years in 4-H and graduated from West Central High School, Maynard. She received a bachelor’s degree in social work from Mount Mercy University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Northern Iowa. She is active on many boards in her community, including serving as vice president for the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program and chair of the Community Partnerships for Protecting Children.
ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service — a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States.