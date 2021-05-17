The West Union Area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association announces four Fayette County high school seniors are recipients of the Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarships for 2021.
The selected students are Molly Niewoehner of Sumner-Fredericksburg, daughter of Brad and Gina Niewoehner of Hawkeye; Anna Hamlett of Starmont, daughter of Randy and Suzy Hamlett of Arlington; Abigail Reichter of North Fayette Valley, daughter of Brian Reichter of Hawkeye; Lynzee West of North Fayette Valley, daughter of Lee and Karen West of Clermont.
Dr. Louise P. Herring was a professor of English at Upper Iowa University. She previously had worked for Scott-Foresman publishing as an editor for the historic “Dick and Jane” series of elementary level reading books.
The West Union Area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association administers the Dr. Herring scholarship fund of their former member. Selections are made during the spring of each year. Students must apply prior to the March 1 deadline, live in Fayette County, and attend a public school. Each senior is presented a certificate for the $500 as part of their high school Awards Program.